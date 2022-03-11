Candidate Q&A: Poynette School Board

Four candidates including one incumbent (I) are vying for two seats on the Poynette School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for three years.

Amber Frieden

Age: 41

Address: W7227 Drake Road, Poynette

Family: Married, three children

Job: No response

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: PAD Parent Club (10 years)

Education: Bachelor’s degree in English, public relations and communications, Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Email or website: No response

Noah Jensen

Age: 37

Address: 508 Main St., Poynette

Family: Married with two sons

Job: Mechanic, Middleton Construction

Prior elected office: Village of Arlington trustee, 2020-22

Other public service: EMT-B, Arlington EMS since 2015; firefighter, Arlington Fire Department since 2016; US Military (Navy & Air Force) since 2003

Education: Mineral Point High School

Vernon Karman

Age: 69

Address: W8004 Drake Road, Poynette

Family: Married, three adult children, 12 grandchildren

Job: Semi retired part-time research engineer Clasen Quality Chocolate

Prior elected office: Poynette School Board 1998-2004, including president 1998-2003

Other public service: Served in various roles including office of president, International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration in late 1990s

Education: Graduate of Crivitz High School; bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison; graduate research assistant in UW Solar Energy Lab

Jamie Pauli (I)

Age: 40

Address: N1545 State Road 22, Arlington

Family: Married with three children, one in high school and two elementary age

Job: Plumbing superintendent at Hooper

Prior elected office: Current vice president of the Poynette School Board, finishing first term

Other public service: Coaching various youth sports

Education: DeForest High School graduate; completed a plumbing apprenticeship and currently a master plumber

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Jensen: I support parental choice, and would like to hold administrators accountable for the lack of improvement in our kid’s education.

Karman: I don’t know that I am the best, only that I extensive experience and would be willing to serve again. I come from a family that highly valued a good education and have several family members that have taught at various educational levels and others that have served as School Board Members in other districts. Also have six grandchildren enrolled in the district and a daughter who teaches in the district.

Frieden: I have been a volunteer with the district through our local parent club for ten years and I think I have a good working relationship with the elementary school and middle school. I think that will translate well to having a working relationship as a member of the school board. I look at things with a level head. When faced with an issue or situation, I look at the benefits, what are the risks, where’s the data, and is this decision supported by the data and facts. I try not to go on emotion.

Pauli: I am the best candidate for this office because of my experience and my ability to put the interests of our school district’s children first.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Frieden: Right now the biggest issue in our district is the Covid response and plan to close the achievement gap that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. Every school in the district has seen proficiency plummet. I hope to work with the board and administration to facilitate a plan to help the children of the district reach their full potential for success.

Karman: I don’t yet know what will turn out to be the most important issue during a potential three year term on the School Board. I will address any issue with careful consideration of various viewpoints

Jensen: Masking and vaccine mandates are huge. We need to be allowing parents to make the best choice for their children, not the administration. I believe this can be addressed by allowing parents voices to be heard and acknowledged, and making choices that coincide best for the district with their wishes.

Pauli: Though the social and emotional issues associated with Covid are very pressing right now the largest issue facing the district in the future will be the budget and the hiring and retention of staff that make our schools function. I would prioritize salaries of teachers and all support staff including custodial, maintenance and food service.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Frieden: I think funding for additional services for those students who have been impacted most by the pandemic. Extra tutor support, support for special education, as well as mental health services. I’d also love to see more funding dedicated to the arts. Throughout the pandemic these students lost the opportunity to participate in the arts.

Jensen: More money to address all aspects of special education, along with better funding for shop classes, which in turn will hopefully help bridge the workforce gap.

Karman: State Aids formulas and funding that will allow local districts to deal with recent rampant inflation and still be able to attract and retain quality staff.

Pauli: I would ask that the state increase educational funding for schools. Many rural school districts, like Poynette, are reliant on this funding to keep doors open. We have not seen adequate budget increases to cover the rising costs schools face.