Candidate Q&A: Poynette School Board

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?

Ritzke: I believe that as a community we have more common bonds than we have differences. If elected, I will support the idea that we all need to bring our unique experiences to the table and use them to solve problems.

Stewart: Because my background and skills can benefit the school district’s upcoming challenges. My experience with project and change management pair well with the construction projects and related change facing the community and my sourcing and procurement background can help identify opportunities that might result in cost savings.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Ritzke: The most pressing issue is ensuring that our children always get a top-notch education that can compete globally. A large part of that means attracting and retaining great teachers and administrators. I believe that our new elementary school and ongoing improvements to our existing facilities will help accomplish this.