Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will be electing candidates for two open seats.

Sebastian Mion

Age: 45

Family: Married with one son

Job: Small business owner at Temptd Salon & Spa

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's in biotechnology, University of Wisconsin-River Falls; associate's in auto technology, Madison Area Technical College

Sally Stewart (I)

Family: Husband, daughter and son

Job: Project manager

Prior elected office: Three years on the Poynette School Board

Other public service: PHS Athletic Boosters, board member and treasurer for more than six years; Village of Arlington Plan Commission, former secretary and current member for over 17 years; Poynette Panthers Wrestling program director for seven years and coach for six; PPYSA Board member for eight years; Arlington United Methodist Church parsonage for over nine years and memorial treasurer for more than 13 years; Wrestlers in Business Network Wisconsin startup chapter president for one year

Education: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, MBA Finance with International Business focus and BBA Finance with Accounting & Financial Planning focus

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Mion: I come from a multi-disciplinary background that has presented me with many educational challenges. Having studied in Munich, Germany, has given me firsthand experience on how education is taught in other countries. Through these experiences, I hope to inspire progress through new, innovative ideas.

Stewart: I bring the experience and insight of having two children graduate from Poynette, serving on the school board, facility committee and policy/finance committee, working with school administrations while serving my role as a PHS Booster and Panther Wrestling Director, understanding the inter-related affects that local government has on the school district through my years on the Village of Arlington Plan Commission and managing projects and project finances in my professional career.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Mion: I feel one of the challenges facing the district is making sure there is a strong, positive culture. Its keeping faculty and staff happy, as well as making sure people have a voice, feel like what they do everyday matters is important. Communication and team work is the key to addressing challenges. Issues that are important to faculty and staff need to be heard and addressed. The community grows around a strong school district.

Stewart: Our main challenge is continuing to move the school district forward while maintaining responsible financial funding. I support the board’s current approach of 1) resetting the district’s Strategic Plan to address continuing to move the district forward and 2) decreasing long-term debt and requesting an operational referendum — while keeping the mill rate the same. It is unfortunate that state funding increases have not kept up with increases in costs.

What do you feel the school district does well?

Mion: I feel the teachers and administration truly care for the well-being of the students. They go above and beyond expectations to make sure the students have the opportunity to succeed.

Stewart: I feel the school district manages the academic needs of students at all levels, is dedicated to addressing student’s mental health needs and provides a large number of activities for a district our size. This can be seen in our district’s standardized testing scores compared to both the State averages and neighboring school districts.