Candidate Q&A: Pecatonica School Board
ELECTION 2020 | PECATONICA SCHOOL BOARD

Candidate Q&A: Pecatonica School Board

Four people, including one incumbent, are seeking three seats on the Pecatonica School Board in the April 7 election. The three candidates with the most votes will serve three-year terms. (I) denotes incumbent. Grace Knutson did not respond to questions.

Cory DeSmet

Cory DeSmet

DeSmet

Age: 42

Address: W9233 Emberson Lane, Blanchardville

Family: Married with a daughter

Profession: Assistant production engineering manager, Cleary Building Corporation

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Church council; Iowa County Equine Board

Education: Associate degree in architecture, Madison Area Technical College

Email: rustywire03@gmail.com

Nicholas Huffman

Nicholas Huffman

Huffman

Age: 25

Address: 1877 County Highway K, Hollandale

Family: Single

Profession: Operations manager, PEAK Forage Products

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Wisconsin State FFA Alumni Council; UW-Platteville Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board

Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, UW-Platteville

Website or email address: nhuffman1994@gmail.com

Grace Knutson

Address: W7976 Loyalty Road, Blanchardville

Marissa Theorin (I)

Marissa Theorin

Theorin

Age: 40

Address: N8821 Badger Road, Blanchardville

Family: Married with two children

Profession: Former administrative assistant

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Cub Scout assistant cub master; PTA vice president; Pec Pantry Backpack Program manager; Scholastic Book Fair sales manager

Education: Associate degree, legal secretary, Century College in White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Website or email address: marissa.theorin@me.com

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?

DeSmet: With my background in management and the construction industry I feel I will be well suited for making decisions, and bring outside-the-box thinking, to the challenges that a local school district faces.

Huffman: Growing up in an agriculturally rooted community shaped who I am today. Pecatonica schools gave me abundant opportunities that built a strong desire to give back to my community. My goal is to use my education and volunteering experiences to represent the families of Pecatonica schools and help guide the future of our schools.

Theorin: My motivation for running for re-election to the School Board is to make sure every student in our district is receiving the best education possible. Our rural school has so many opportunities for our students to take advantage of to prepare for their futures.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

DeSmet: Communication between the district, parents and taxpayers is lacking. There needs to be more transparency. I would work to open up more dialogue between the board and the community.

Huffman: One issue is retention and recruitment of quality staff. Quality educators make an impact on a school community and consistency leads to stable and effective education. By listening and addressing staff concerns, I believe we find balance in building excellent school culture and will help our students be more successful.

Theorin: The most pressing issue for our district is lack of funding. The community is very supportive of the school district and historically supportive of referendums for operating costs. However, if re-elected I would continue advocating for increased state education funding and keeping local taxpayer money in our school district.

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?

DeSmet: Using the budget more wisely to expand our current programs and hire a reading specialist in the elementary school. Explore eliminating co-teaching and going back to a one-teacher classroom.

Huffman: Our district has regularly been nationally recognized for student achievement. This is in part due to current programs such as ACT preparation and academic support during advisory period and the dedicated educators giving their all for our students. I believe by supporting these educators, we will continue to see Pecatonica fare well in achievement.

Theorin: After first ensuring educational equity for all students, we can then address other issues that may be affecting achievement levels. Being open to changes in teaching and classroom practices as well as staff adopting a growth versus fixed mindset all can be accomplished without raising property taxes.

