Candidate Q&A: Pecatonica School Board

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?

DeSmet: With my background in management and the construction industry I feel I will be well suited for making decisions, and bring outside-the-box thinking, to the challenges that a local school district faces.

Huffman: Growing up in an agriculturally rooted community shaped who I am today. Pecatonica schools gave me abundant opportunities that built a strong desire to give back to my community. My goal is to use my education and volunteering experiences to represent the families of Pecatonica schools and help guide the future of our schools.

Theorin: My motivation for running for re-election to the School Board is to make sure every student in our district is receiving the best education possible. Our rural school has so many opportunities for our students to take advantage of to prepare for their futures.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

DeSmet: Communication between the district, parents and taxpayers is lacking. There needs to be more transparency. I would work to open up more dialogue between the board and the community.