Candidate Q&A: Pecatonica School Board

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Pecatonica Area School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for three years.

Kevin Jayne

Age: 54

Address: W8820 State Road 39, Blanchardville

Family: Married with three children

Job: Infrastructure engineer, Epic Systems

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in computer science, Arizona State University; master's degree in computer information systems, University of Phoenix

Email or Website: kgjayne@gmail.com

John Underly

Age: 45

Address: PO Box 23, Hollandale

Family: Married with two children

Job: Senior editor with Kernel/Spectrum Reach

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree, Indiana University

Email or Website: johnunderly4pecschools@gmail.com

Roy Ruegsegger

Age: 75

Address: 405 Curve St., Blanchardville

Family: Married with four children, 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren

Job: Semi-retired, former dairy farmer, former manager of cheese store, currently works part-time in cheese delivery

Prior elected office: former Pecatonica School Board member for 28 years (not an incumbent)

Other public service: President of area cemetery, president of a cheese factory, time spent on three different church councils and a couple of other farming-related boards.

Education: High school graduate, University of Wisconsin Farm and Industry Short Course.

Email or Website: None

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Jayne: I want to give back to the Pecatonica community that has welcomed our family into the area and helped us make it "home." I have 30+ years of industry experience working on complex projects and budgets for large departments. I also am experienced in finding solutions to issues and problems by asking questions, listening to differing viewpoints, and performing research and data analysis.

Underly: I am a strong advocate for all kids and our public schools and rural communities. Further, I want to ensure that ALL kids keep the opportunities they have and find ways to explore new opportunities wherever possible. I'm excited about the programming we offer, particularly in career and tech ed, agriculture and science. I am also knowledgeable on public education issues, school funding and public relations.

Ruegsegger: I've had many years serving on different boards and I understand people. I'm able to work with people.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Jayne: Continuing to provide students with an excellent education that prepares them for their future success — and the future success of our community — should always be the priority. We need to provide our educators with the tools they need to provide that education while continuing to retain and recruit quality teachers and staff. Let's start building the future of our community, today.

Underly: Other than COVID, which I think we're managing the best we can with the information we have, I would argue that school funding is the most important issue. The legislature needs to follow its own recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Commission Report in 2019 which addressed all the needs of urban and rural schools, and the way forward to support them financially.

Ruegsegger: Most important issue in Pecatonica is the declining enrollment. To address that, we need to analyze why students are leaving and figure out what we can do to keep them here. As enrollment goes down, your state aid goes down and it's hard to keep programs when you lose state aid without raising taxes.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Jayne: Lawmakers should recognize the importance of a well-rounded education and provide an increase in funding so we can provide students with courses that were no longer offered when funding was deeply cut in the past. I would also advocate for lawmakers to fund high-speed internet to rural communities like ours so we can provide students and their families one more resource to improving their education.

Underly: The Legislature needs to include more funding for public schools aid so that the districts can meet their budgets in a time of inflation. They also need to provide a higher amount for special education reimbursement, rather than the pithy 30% that it is at right now. An increase in special education reimbursement helps ALL kids in the school district because districts don't have to transfer money from their general funds to meet the other 70% in costs.

Ruegsegger: To increase state aid would be best. Lawmakers have promised a certain percentage in the cost of education and have not followed through with it, in regard to state-aid. I think it's that simple.