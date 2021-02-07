Candidate Q&A: Oregon Village Board president

Glysch: We are in the recruitment process for a new village administrator, a position crucial to overseeing our overall village budget and staff. The three areas of importance in an administrator are: 1) be a forward thinker, be creative in solving village issues 2) have good financial management skills 3) work well with the village president and board to carry out the priorities of the Village Board.

Jacobson: Stormwater and flooding issues are a serious concern in Oregon. I plan to address these by working to develop a long-term water management plan, partnering with neighboring communities for a more cohesive plan around flood mitigation, and fighting further climate change by reducing our reliance on automobiles by growing our network of biking trails and walking paths.

What’s a new idea you have for keeping property taxes in check?

Bollig: Continued diligence by the board and staff in crafting realistic budgets that spend and borrow within available revenues while providing for maintenance of existing services without spiking property taxes. This requires continued monitoring of revenue and expense budgets during the year.