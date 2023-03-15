Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will be electing candidates for three open seats.

Carlene Bechen (I)

Age: 65

Family: Married to Rick Bechen; three grown, married children; four grandchildren

Job: Wisconsin Democracy Campaign; grassroots organizing director, Fair Maps Coalition, 2019 to present; manager, Fitchburg Farms, May 2018 to July 2019; public educator, Madison School District, 1983-2016

Prior elected office: Village of Oregon trustee, 2021 to present

Other public service: Founding member, Oregon Area Progressives, 2005 to present; member, League of Women Voters of Dane County, 2019 to present

Education: Master’s degree in environment and experiential education from Radford University; bachelor’s degree in K-8 regular and special education from Edgewood College; Bachelor of Science in psychology from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Derek Below (I)

Age: 41

Family: Wife, Andrea; daughter, Lily (16); son, Alexander (15)

Job: Waste Water Treatment Plant

Prior elected office: Village of Oregon trustee for two years

Other public service: Vice chair of the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District Commission, member of the Finance and Personnel Committee, Public Safety Committee and Public Works Committee for two years

Education: Oregon High School graduate, U.S. Marine Corps veteran

Brian Burkeland

Age: 55

Family: Married, one daughter

Job: Town of Madison Fire Department, retired as acting assistant chief in 2021

Prior elected office: None

Public service: Active member of Oregon Fire and EMS District firefighter/paramedic for two years; involved with numerous fire and EMS professional associations; member of our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Madison

Education: Associate degree in fire science from Madison Area Technical College; attended National Fire Academy for numerous areas in fire department operations

Melissa Kingsley

Age: mid-40s

Family: Husband, Matt; son, Desmond; daughter, Lillianna

Job: National account manager for ITW

Prior elected office: Oregon youth hockey board (three years president, three years as tournament director); Oregon Elementary PTO (art fair director, two years; co-president, one year; president, one year)

Other public service: Billet & Volunteer coordinator for the Wisconsin Whalers (three years); Oregon Allies Leadership Committee (one year); currently a mentor for Be A Champion (four months), Oregon High School boosters hockey rep (seven months); Oregon Soccer Club registrar (seven months)

Education: Bachelor's degree in public relations with a minor in political science from UW-Whitewater; master's degree in project management from UW-Platteville

Jason Mahnke

Age: 46

Family: Wife, Joanna Mahnke; stepson, Grady Gruchow; daughter, Macy Mahnke

Job: Director of programming and campaigns for the Wisconsin United Methodist Foundation

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Servant Leadership board: Sugar River United Methodist Church (2022-present), steering committee: Oregon Public Library (2019-2021); treasurer: Rotary Club of Oregon (2016-2018); Wisconsin United Methodist Foundation, board of directors (2008-2015)

Education: Master of Divinity degree from Duke University in Durham, N.C.; bachelor's degree in English with a minor in political science from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Mike Wunsch (I)

Age: 66

Family: Married with two sons

Job: Senior security and network engineer, Employee Benefits Corp.

Prior elected office: Village of Oregon trustee, 2021–2023

Other public service: Member of the Oregon Council on Aging (one year); member of the Oregon Ad Hoc Sustainability Committee (one year); member of the Public Works and Utilities Committee (two years); member of the Oregon Finance and Personnel Committee (two years)

Education: Wausau Newman High School; studied physics at UW-Madison

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Bechen: My many years as an educator taught me the value of patience, listening, organization and collaboration. I am proud of my work in my first term as a Village of Oregon trustee. I do my best to represent the interests of all village residents, to be honest and forthright in my thought process, and to make responsible decisions in the best interest of our entire community.

Below: I have been on the board for the past two years and I am ready to hit the ground running being familiar with all the current, ongoing and upcoming challenges that the village faces.

Burkeland: The Town of Madison Fire Department provided me the opportunity to work as a volunteer to start in 1986 and eventually full-time as firefighter/paramedic and lead building inspector in a very diverse community with many challenges that comes with diversity. I was given many opportunities to work with business owners, developers, homeowners, contractors. I also served on the planning committee and learned about budgets and how to work with a budget.

Kingsley: Through my leadership experience on different community boards, I have the experience to work together with a team for a common goal. I was president of youth hockey during the covid shutdown; this gave me a unique experience of following government guidelines while making sure our kids could play as well as working with the various different opinions from parents. In addition to these skills, I am a long-time resident (more than 15 years) without being a lifelong or generational resident. I bring a unique perspective of understanding the culture of Oregon as well as being new enough to the community to understand issues newer residents might be looking at as well.

Mahnke: I have more than 27 years of experience leading nonprofit organizations. I am skilled at managing budgets with limited revenue to meet organizational objectives, strategic planning with key stakeholders to accomplish organizational goals, and partnering with other organizations for the benefit of all involved. I also helped raise $2.28 million for the new Oregon Library as a part of the steering committee.

Wunsch: I have a broad, diverse set of experiences. I have spent more than 40 years as a community, environmental and labor organizer. As a businessman, I’ve started, developed and run a successful technology company. I’m able to use these experiences to think outside the box and creatively resolve village issues. My technical insights have saved the village a million dollars and ensured more successful upgrades to its computer systems.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Bechen: Village trustees used several options, deferring projects and hiring to cut costs and including a wheel tax and street light fee to generate revenue to meet our budget. This is an unsustainable situation. I am cautiously optimistic that Gov. Tony Evers and the state Legislature will work collaboratively to revise the shared revenue formula and property tax levy calculation for local governments. Expanding our tax base is a top priority.

Below: The ongoing local projects, like the library and Jaycee Park, need completion. There are other urgent projects that are going to impact the members of our community, like a new senior center and fire station. We also need to, simultaneously, expand the tax base to offset the cost to our residents.

Burkeland: Most important issue in this upcoming election is property taxes and how to control growth without asking the residents and business owners to keep paying for, and stop wasteful spending so that seniors will be able to afford to stay in their homes that mean so much to them.

Kingsley: The biggest issue facing Oregon right now is our debt. We are currently at the highest debt that we have ever been. While these monies have been utilized for upgrades and things that are needed in the community, they were done without a comprehensive plan (a plan commission has just started again but was not in place when these decisions were being made). Oregon needs to bring down its debt without creating a huge tax burden for its residents as they have had enough burden through the recent inflation that is affecting the entire country.

Mahnke: How the village board manages upcoming building projects along with navigating decisions about the future of current buildings will impact residents for years to come. This includes building a new senior center, renovating the fire station so it can accommodate a ladder truck, and the possible construction of a new post office. In addition, there are decisions to be made with the current village hall, library, senior center, and the property on North Main Street.

Wunsch: Making sure that Oregon remains an affordable, livable and charming small town. We need to make changes to our zoning codes that reduce building costs and preserve greenspace. Non-essential village projects should be deferred­ to reduce taxes. The village needs to develop programs that support and grow the businesses we already have instead of giving away tax dollars to attract developers. Those incentives are raising everyone else’s taxes.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Bechen: Maintaining municipal services at their current levels, replacing the outdated and inadequate senior center facilities and completing deferred maintenance on village water/sewer infrastructure.

Below: Secure funding for phased projects in progress, developing ways to expand the tax base by creating housing opportunities and attracting new businesses and progressing with, not only a new senior center, but making sure that the senior center has adequate resources for their essential services and programs.

Burkeland: Fiscal responsibility (stop wasteful spending), the balancing of infrastructure needs while opening up a business park to sustain future cost that will help with maintenance on the tax levy to homeowners and businesses and developing Lot 249 and 267 to help relieve pressure on budget shortfalls

Kingsley: 1. Bring down the debt, 2. The Oregon Area fire department, they desperately need new equipment, staff and space, 3. The Oregon senior center, while their current space is technically functional it does need some work.

Mahnke: Addressing key infrastructure projects in a fiscally responsible way to balance community needs and spending, keeping property taxes affordable for current and future residents and finding ways to attract commercial businesses through the wise use of TIF that will both broaden the tax base and provide more services for residents.

Wunsch: My top priorities are creating affordable housing, lowering taxes and ensuring sustainability. Twenty-three percent of our village households are struggling to afford staying in their home. Village programs need to be creative to help them out. And while we do that, ensuring the village does its part to address climate change and environmental destruction is important. It not only preserves the planet for our children, it makes good fiscal sense.