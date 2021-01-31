Candidate Q&A: Oregon School Board

King: Safely returning our children and teachers to in-person school is the most important issue we have today. Researchers and many other public schools have demonstrated the ability to open safely backed by substantial data, mitigation protocols and continued testing guidance which are ready to implement so that all students can reclaim lost time, especially those needing individual attention.

Lokuta: Making sure our community understands this election is about choosing a board member who believes that all kids should feel safe, heard, respected, valued, and see themselves in the curriculum. I support equity and inclusion initiatives and understand the critical role the board plays in setting our values as a district and bringing our community together, not driving it apart.

Pollock: The most important issue is choosing a person that will effectively collaborate with others to address the demands of recovery from the pandemic; ensure equitable, inclusive and safe schools for students and staff; and, retain and attract high-quality educators. My professional experiences collaborating with and leading diverse groups on contentious issues prepare me well for this.