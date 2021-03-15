Candidate Q&A: Oregon School Board, Towns of Rutland, Montrose, Oregon, Brooklyn, Union and village of Brooklyn

Pankratz: I am proud of the Oregon School District’s success as a leading educational organization. I respect our professional educators and administrators who skillfully deliver education. As a leader, I believe that collaboration and positive exchange of ideas is the most effective manner in which to lead an organization. My previous board experience exemplifies my continued emphasis on respectful leadership.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Heisler: Families need the option to return children to school full time. There are numerous peer review studies and successful implementations from across the country which prove this is both possible and necessary. I support a virtual option for families who choose it. However, we cannot ignore the academic, social and emotional damage virtual learning is doing to some students.

Pankratz: In the next three years, we will face multiple challenges related to finance, student population growth, and employee attraction and retention. The most important issue is to select a leader who has the stability, experience and motivation to lead our district through these upcoming challenges while maintaining a focus on the whole child approach to learning.