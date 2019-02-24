An incumbent and two newcomers are vying for two seats on the New Glarus School Board in the April 2 election. The terms are for three years. (I) indicates incumbent.
Debra Fairbanks (I)
Age: 63
Address: N7655 County Road J, Monticello
Family: Married with one son and one granddaughter
Job: Electronic publisher, Lands’ End
Prior elected office: New Glarus School Board since 2016
Other public service: None provided
Education: Attended Harper College, Palatine, Illinois, and McHenry County College, Crystal Lake, Illinois
Email: minglwd@tds.net
Bill Oemichen
Age: 58
Address: W6159 Legler Valley Road, New Glarus
Family: Married with two children
Job: Senior research fellow in food systems security and preparedness, UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences
Prior elected office: St. Croix County Board supervisor (elected to four two-year terms)
Other public service: Chairman of the Wisconsin Counties Association Tax & Finance Committee (four terms); chairman of the board of trustees, Wisconsin College Savings Program (EdVest); board treasurer, Group Health Cooperative; board chairman, Slipstream Inc.; board member, AgCountry Farm Credit Service; former director, Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Health Care; Wisconsin Trade & Consumer Protection administrator; deputy Minnesota Agriculture commissioner; member, Wisconsin School Accountability Commission; chairman, Monroe Clinic board of directors; chairman, UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Board of Visitors
Education: Law degree, UW-Madison Law School; bachelor’s degree in economics, Carleton College; fellow, University of Minnesota Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Policy
Email: bill.oemichen@tds.net
Mark D. Smith
Age: 44
Address: PO Box 331, New Glarus
Family: Married with four children
Job: Private investor
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board of ministry, treasurer, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration/finance, Valparaiso University; master’s degree in business administration/economics, Loyola University
Email: Smithmd@gmx.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Fairbanks: My previous term on the New Glarus School Board has prepared me to continue the process of planning for the future of our school district and how we involve and welcome the community.
Oemichen: I have written and taught university level curriculum, directly managed an annual budget of nearly $200 million, supervised more than 600 staff members, and served as president and CEO of a cooperative business association educating thousands of students each year. I am passionate about the vital role public education plays in ensuring future student success and in building strong communities like New Glarus.
Smith: We have four children in the New Glarus School District and couldn’t be happier with the culture and opportunities they’ve enjoyed. I have 20 years of experience building a thriving business. Nothing has been more important to my success than my commitment to lifelong learning which began with a strong public education. It’s my goal to help cultivate schools that inspire our students to reach their potential.
What is the most important issue facing your school district and how would you address it?
Fairbanks: Our most important issue is staying proactive in regard to future growth. Our administration has gathered growth projection data, conducted surveys of staff and the community, and is having a facility analysis done. When this is complete, I would like us to hold community meetings to set goals and determine what will be needed to achieve them.
Oemichen: Ensure school facilities in our rapidly growing district meet the educational needs of students and faculty through intentional planning, while balancing the financial impact on taxpayers. Ensure every student has the opportunity to achieve their educational goals by providing high quality education to students heading to college, technical college, or directly into the workforce. Close curriculum and achievement gaps through continual improvement.
Smith: The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ranks our district at 75.2 which “exceeds expectations.” We could improve by closing the gap among our students, particularly those economically disadvantaged. The district already has an action plan, and I hope to help creatively and efficiently implement that plan. Additionally, by retaining our excellent staff, the New Glarus School District will continue to be a top district in the state.
What’s one new way the district could keep property taxes in check?
Fairbanks: Our district has been diligent in holding the mill rate steady, yet property taxes may increase due to property assessments. So, I’m not sure what more we could do. I would like to see transparency on our property tax bills regarding any money we may be sending to voucher schools.
Oemichen: Ensure Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature provide equitable funding to rural and growing public school districts like New Glarus; intentionally plan for new district educational needs and facility modernization to take advantage of relatively lower interest rates and construction costs where possible; collaborate with the village, surrounding towns, and community groups to build and maintain athletic and arts facilities.
Smith: With uncertain state funding, it is increasingly important to operate efficiently and communicate effectively. A particular challenge for our district is our fluctuating class sizes which complicates facility and staffing decisions. New Glarus is a unique community of support, and we should lean on that as well as technology to ensure high quality education that is also fiscally responsible.