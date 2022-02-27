Candidate Q&A: New Glarus School Board

Four candidates, including one incumbent (I), are vying for a seat on the New Glarus School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for three years.

Alex Bean

Age: 32

Address: 307 Second St., New Glarus

Family: Married with two children

Job: Manager, enterprise solutions, Exact Sciences

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology, Northern Illinois University; Ph.D. in molecular biology, University of Texas at Austin

Jenny Julseth

Age: 39

Address: N9253 Crawford Lane, New Glarus

Family: Married with three children

Job: Permanency planning social worker, Dane County Department of Human Services

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: As a social worker with Dane County Department of Human Services, I have participated in numerous committees and work groups including policy committee; Wisconsin Adoption & Permanency Support regional board member; peer support facilitator; hiring, recruitment, retention, Climate Work Group; Judicial Engagement Steering Committee; Camp To Belong Wisconsin, board member; Children, Youth & Families, Out-Of-Home Care Work Group; Children, Youth & Families Advisory Committee; Complex Trauma Work Group; Case Review Committee; New Employee Committee; Trauma Informed Parenting Training for Foster Parents.

Education: Master’s degree in social work, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree in social work, UW-Whitewater; Stoughton High School

Bill Oemichen (I)

Age: 61

Address: W6159 Legler Valley Road, New Glarus

Family: Married with two children who graduated from New Glarus High School

Job: National security researcher affiliated with UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and Law School

Prior elected office: New Glarus School Board since 2019; New Glarus School Board president since 2021; St. Croix County Board, four terms

Other public service: Chair, Wisconsin College Savings Program (EdVest) board since 2006; board treasurer, Group Health Cooperative since 2015; board member, Green County Leaders since 2021; board member, AgCountry Farm Credit Services since 2017; director, Office of Preparedness and Emergency Health Care at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 2016-17; board chair and treasurer, Monroe Clinic, 2009-15; board member and chair, UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Board of Visitors, 2009-2015; member, Consumer Oriented and Operated Plans Advisory Board to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2010-2012; division administrator, Wisconsin Trade and Consumer Protection Division Administrator, 1996-2001; deputy Minnesota agriculture commissioner, 1989-96; chair, Wisconsin Counties Association Tax & Finance Committee, 1990-96); member, state of Wisconsin school accountability, global climate change, land use and identify theft task forces

Education: White Bear Lake Senior High School (Minnesota); bachelor’s degree in economics with a concentration in science, technology and public policy, Carleton College; law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School; public policy fellow, University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Policy; and current Ph.D. dissertation candidate in agricultural/national security risk at the Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School at the University of Saskatchewan

Website: On Facebook: @BillOemichenforNGSDSchoolBoard

Ron Roesslein

Age: 60

Address: N7662 Highway N, New Glarus

Family: Married with two daughters who attended New Glarus School District and three grandchildren

Job: Road supervisor, town of New Glarus

Prior Elected Office: None

Other Public Service: None

Education: High School diploma, Alden-Hebron District 19, Hebron, Illinois

Q&A

What unique expertise or perspective do you bring to the School Board?

Bean: One of my perspectives is that of a parent of young children. As such my family and I will be interacting closely with all levels of the school district, and I am well-positioned to understand what is and isn’t working for our students and their families. I also have extensive expertise in analytical thinking. Both through my doctorate in molecular biology and in my career managing teams of software analysts, I excel at looking at seeing the bigger picture and comparing potential solutions.

Julseth: We need board members who are directly connected to children and parents in the New Glarus School District. I am a parent of three school-age children. I believe parents know the strengths and needs of their children best and deserve opportunities to provide input into their children’s education. As a social worker, I have engaged with parents from diverse backgrounds and parenting practices. I have joined with parents as an advocate in Individualized Education Plan (IEP) meetings.

Oemichen: I have served as New Glarus School Board president during the challenging COVID pandemic. I bring a broad perspective to the board based on my extensive public sector management, public and private financial, human resource, information technology, and health care expertise. I am focused on issues that make a real and positive difference for our students and high performing school district. I listen carefully to all stakeholders and reject focusing on the divisive political issues of the day.

Roesslein: I have resided in New Glarus for over 30 years. My daughters graduated from the school district. I volunteered for over 20 years with the youth basketball program, was a high school boys’ basketball coach, and I am currently a bus driver for extracurricular activities for the district. My experience in construction will be helpful as we build the new school. I have a unique perspective of residents’ needs through my position with the town.

What’s a new idea you have for making the district more efficient while maintaining high educational quality?

Bean: I know from my career that it is difficult (and inaccurate) to judge efficiency without understanding the full scenario. As a School Board member, I’ll lend a critical eye to the cost/benefit of all proposals and current processes. I think we need to operate toward optimizing our given resources more than we need to aim for cutting resources as an end in itself. I aim to find where quality and efficiency can better coincide, and in areas where they are opposed, I prefer quality over efficiency.

Julseth: Change society’s narrative that “college is the best path” by providing opportunities for students to explore careers through post-secondary education, trades, military, entrepreneurship and employment. Develop a partnership program between New Glarus School District and businesses as an elective course for students to earn credit toward high school graduation. Students would develop mentor-like relationships, shadow industries and careers, receive hands on training, and strong work ethics.

Oemichen: Make better sense of how school buildings are used in a growing school district by repurposing the current high and middle schools as the high school, the current elementary school (the former high school) as the middle school, and eventually expand the new primary school into a full elementary school. This would be done over the coming five to 10 years and would more efficiently tie school buildings to their best use and intended purpose.

Roesslein: I support expanded AP classes to help students graduate early from post-secondary schools with less debt while entering the work force earlier. I would also like to build upon the existing programs to introduce the trades to students of all ages. Everyone learns differently. To meet those needs, we should continue to develop programs that help students be successful learners, such as offering hands-on learning for K-12 students.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Bean: There are many things I’d ask for, but if I had to choose one: improved funding for early childhood development in our communities. Research shows that investments at this stage yield the largest benefits to children’s development, and this paves the way for better outcomes in K-12 and beyond.

Julseth: Increase funding for recruitment and retention of additional qualified educational staff. Direct impacts would include retention of committed staff, recruitment of qualified individuals, maintain low teacher to student ratios, improve continuity of learning by reduction of staff changes throughout the school year, and provide additional support for children with cognitive, emotional, and behavioral needs.

Oemichen: I would ask Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature to return public school funding support to 66% of total spending. This was a commitment made by former Gov. Tommy G. Thompson and contrasts with the current 52% federal and state funding support. This public school funding change would provide new resources and substantially reduce the burden on property tax payers, many of whom are senior citizens on fixed incomes.

Roesslein: I would ask for funding for education in the trades and AP courses, which give students the skills to enter the workforce without high student debt. It is important that our students graduate with an understanding of how to be financially responsible. I would like to give our students the skills on how to budget, to purchase health, car, and home insurance, while also understanding how to save responsibly for retirement and emergencies.