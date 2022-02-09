Candidate Q&A: New Glarus School Board

Five candidates are vying for two seats on the New Glarus School Board. The top four candidates in the Feb. 15 primary will advance to the April 5 election. The terms are for three years. "(I)" is for incumbent.

Alex Bean

Age: 32

Address: 307 2nd St., New Glarus

Family: Married with two children

Job: Manager, enterprise solutions, Exact Sciences

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in biology, Northern Illinois University; Ph.D. in molecular biology, University of Texas at Austin

Email or Website: beanforngsd@gmail.com

Jenny Julseth

Age: 39

Address: N9253 Crawford Lane, New Glarus

Family: Married with three children

Job: Permanency planning social worker, Dane County Department of Human Services

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: As a social worker with Dane County Department of Human Services, I have participated in numerous committees and work groups including policy committee; Wisconsin Adoption & Permanency Support regional board member; peer support facilitator; hiring, recruitment, retention, Climate Work Group; Judicial Engagement Steering Committee; Camp To Belong Wisconsin, board member; Children, Youth & Families, Out-Of-Home Care Work Group; Children, Youth & Families Advisory Committee; Complex Trauma Work Group; Case Review Committee; New Employee Committee; Trauma Informed Parenting Training for Foster Parents.

Education: Master's degree in social work, UW-Madison; bachelor's degree in social work, UW-Whitewater; Stoughton High School

Email or Website: julseth@hotmail.com

Bill Oemichen (I)

Age: 61

Address: W6159 Legler Valley Road, New Glarus

Family: Married with two children who graduated from New Glarus High School

Job: National security researcher affiliated with UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and Law School

Prior elected office: New Glarus School Board since 2019; New Glarus School Board president since 2021; St. Croix County Board, four terms

Other public service: Chair, Wisconsin College Savings Program (EdVest) board since 2006; board treasurer, Group Health Cooperative since 2015; board member, Green County Leaders since 2021; board member, AgCountry Farm Credit Services since 2017; director, Office of Preparedness and Emergency Health Care at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 2016-17; board chair and treasurer, Monroe Clinic, 2009-15; board member and chair, UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Board of Visitors, 2009-2015; member, Consumer Oriented and Operated Plans Advisory Board to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2010-2012; division administrator, Wisconsin Trade and Consumer Protection Division Administrator, 1996-2001; deputy Minnesota agriculture commissioner, 1989-96; chair, Wisconsin Counties Association Tax & Finance Committee, 1990-96); member, state of Wisconsin school accountability, global climate change, land use and identify theft task forces.

Education: White Bear Lake Senior High School (Minnesota); bachelor's degree in economics with a concentration in science, technology and public policy, Carleton College; law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School; public policy fellow, University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Policy; and current Ph.D. dissertation candidate in agricultural/national security risk at the Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School at the University of Saskatchewan.

Email or Website: On Facebook: @BillOemichenforNGSDSchoolBoard

Ron Roesslein

Age: No response

Address: N7662 Highway N, New Glarus

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Email or Website: roesslein1204@gmail.com

Heather Thornton

Age: 41

Address: N8273 County Road J, New Glarus

Family: Married with four children

Job: Registered nurse, nursing education, UPH-Meriter; organ procurement coordinator, UW Health

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Greenwood High School; bachelor's degree in nursing, UW-Eau Claire; master's degree in nursing education, Cardinal Stritch University

Email or Website: heatherthornton80@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Bean: Via my Ph.D., I've gained experience instructing both middle school and college classrooms, and my professional career has given me experience managing very large projects and budgets. My priority is to use my skills and passion to help build a school district where the community can communicate and work closely with the board for the best interests of students, staff, and the village as a whole.

Julseth: All children deserve an education that meets their individual needs and supports them to reach their full potential. I believe parents are the experts on their child(ren). Educational staff have knowledge and expertise of child development and educational curriculum. Working together, parents and staff can help each child succeed. I would encourage and welcome direct communication with families and community members, listen to strengths and challenges, and advocate for the well-being and success of all children. Working together, we will be the best team for children in our community.

Oemichen: I have worked closely with district administration, teachers, staff, and the school board to successfully navigate difficult issues and competing interests during a pandemic. My professional risk assessment and health background helps me to guide the district to make the best possible decisions in a very challenging environment. As board president, I strive to lead the board to consensus and to listen to all constituents. Constituents tell me that even when we disagree, they still feel heard. As a result, all of our school board meetings have been respectful and productive. We make progress.

Roesslein: No response.

Thornton: We moved to this area because of the schools and currently have two kids that attend NGSD. I believe this is a great school system and want to make sure it continues to improve. A role model said to me, “things are always changing. They are either getting better or worse but they never stay the same.” I have been on the board of Small World Daycare for 3 years. I strive to ask hard questions when the board is making decisions while looking at the big picture. I look at all sides of the issue and present my thoughts on different options considering what the long-term effects of each choice is.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Bean: Apart from COVID protocols, the most important issue I'd like to address is that of our special education program. We owe it not only to students in this program but to our entire community to give full effort to investigate ways in which we can better support these students and their families. This sets these children up for success and helps strengthen compassion across all of our students.

Julseth: Providing an education that prepares children to be successful, contributing members of the community, must remain the priority. It is critical to focus on a core curriculum that prepares children for opportunities in post-secondary education, military services, trade schools, and employment; recruitment and retention of quality staff; extra curricular opportunities and facilities that allow children to develop interests, gain confidence, and connect with peers; a fiscally responsible budget; and a strong value system. The children in New Glarus are our future leaders and community members!

Oemichen: COVID is necessarily requiring a great deal of time and attention. However, there are many other important issues facing the district. They include building a cost effective, state-of-the-art primary school and high and middle school tech ed addition that meet the learning needs of our students for years to come; recruit and retain quality staff during a challenging hiring environment; building upon the district’s “Exceed Expectations” rating from the state; and ensuring our school board makes decisions based on common sense, careful research, objective data and community input.

Roesslein: No response.

Thornton: Navigating the pandemic is a big issue. It continues to impact all areas of school — academics, staffing, and after school activities. Unfortunately, the guidelines on what to do during this time are always changing and there are varying sources of these guidelines. I would advocate for us picking a source and following that guideline rather than making our own. Building the new school and updating the other spaces is another big issue. I would advocate for us staying within budget and keeping academics as the focal point in this expansion.

Amid COVID, how do you balance student learning and student health outcomes?

Bean: Most would agree that in-person learning is best for students, staff and families. In my experience as a researcher, new evidence requires reevaluation of assumptions and practices. My priority will be to have a proactive approach that adjusts mask, distance, and activity protocols that keep the students and staff safe so that we can continue in-person learning whenever possible.

Julseth: Education and long-term success (physically, academically, emotionally and socially) of children should remain the priority of the New Glarus School District. Parents choose public education for various reasons, including in-person learning, peer connections, and development of social skills. Over the past two years, administration and staff implemented mitigation strategies that balanced continued learning and the health of children. Parents have been provided with the opportunity to vaccinate their child(ren) if they choose. It is time to re-focus on the priority — education of children.

Oemichen: My top priority is to ensure our 1,000 4K-12 students are safely in the classroom to learn to their greatest possible potential. Virtual instruction has proven to be challenging for many students and has led to many falling behind. There is also considerable evidence virtual instruction leads to delayed social development and to mental health concerns. I will do everything possible to keep our students in the classroom to learn while taking mitigation measures to keep students and staff safe.

Roesslein: No response.

Thornton: This is the million-dollar question right now. I would advocate for us picking a guideline and following with that source. I would also remind families not to send kids to school sick. In the past 2 years we have learned a lot about different resources we have for and within our education system. We need to harness these resources and use them to assist with the kids who are home sick or those that need additional help/resources. For example, we know that long-term, online school does not work for most but it can be a support for someone who learns from seeing or hearing or is out sick.