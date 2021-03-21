Candidate Q&A: New Glarus School Board

Muggenburg: New Glarus is a growing community, and our School District needs to accommodate that growth while retaining our small class sizes and core values. I will work on implementing the long-range facility planning that includes space to accommodate the growth while continuing to be fiscally responsible to the taxpayer.

Oemichen: I believe working with all stakeholders involved to ensure the safe re-opening of schools is the most important issue right now. We must listen to students, parents, teachers, district administration, and our local and state health departments to ensure we keep our students and staff safe while working toward returning our students to the classroom.

Zimmerman: Unfortunately, we continue to remain in a time where COVID-19 and the safety of students and staff have to be factors considered in every decision made. The District of New Glarus has been successfully in a hybrid instructional model since September 2020. We are currently looking at an amendment to bring more students back into our schools.

Given the option of cutting property taxes, offering employee raises or reducing class sizes, which would you choose and why?