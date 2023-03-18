Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will be electing candidates for three open seats.

Cassandra Ballweg

Age: 28

Family: Married with two children

Job: Event coordinator and manager at Nineteen09 in Cross Plains; independent insurance agent

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation psychology from UW-Madison

Jennifer Julseth

Age: 40

Family: Three kids with husband Kevin

Job: Social worker with Dane County Department of Human Services for 17 years

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Stoughton High School, bachelor’s degree in social work from UW-Whitewater, master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison

Casey McCoy

Age: 54

Family: Wife Serena and daughter Ayden

Job: Graphic designer, News Publishing Company Inc., and owner/photographer of McCoy Photography LLC

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Volunteer fire service since 1989, recently joined New Glarus Fire Department; member, New Ulm (Minn.) Tree Advisory Commission, 2016-17; vice president, Nebraska Society of Fire Service Instructors, 2009-2013

Education: Bachelor’s degree in forest management from UW-Stevens Point and an associate degree in fire protection technology from Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska

Heather Thornton

Age: 42

Family: Husband and four kids

Job: Nursing professional development specialist, UPH-Meriter

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: 2½ years as board president of Small World Daycare in New Glarus and five years as a member of the board

Education: Master’s degree in nursing education from Cardinal Stritch University; bachelor’s degree in nursing from UW-Eau Claire

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Ballweg: I have two young children, with my oldest entering the school district this coming school year. This provides a unique perspective as I have no prior formed opinions or judgements about the teachers, administration or board members. I have the opportunity to start my role as a parent and potential board member in the district at the same time. I believe parents and the school district should be working in partnership from a place of support, collaboration and respect, and I have the opportunity to start that from the very beginning.

Julseth: Our family has developed positive relationships with many children and families. Kevin serves on the New Glarus Baseball and Softball Board and is involved as a coach for multiple youth sports teams. Extensive experience as a social worker: I have the skillset needed to develop positive connections with adults and children of diverse backgrounds and lived experiences, races and ethnicities, sexual orientations, socioeconomic status, mental health challenges, drug and alcohol addictions, and trauma experiences. I am familiar with community resources and supports.

McCoy: I believe in contributing to the community. My career has been spent in public service, both paid and volunteer. Serving on the board would continue my service to the community. I bring 19 years of experience leading public programs and budgets, strong decision-making skills, an eye for details, great planning and people skills, and an understanding that listening is key in developing relationships and working with people.

Thornton: Due to the different jobs I have held, I have learned to look at all options before making a decision on how to move forward. I ask questions to see how all the pieces fit within the discussion rather than just saying yes to what initially looks the best. I also look at the long-term consequences of various options. I can listen to others’ thoughts on a topic even when it is a heated topic. This allows us to have a discussion on what makes the most sense moving forward.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Ballweg: From my perspective, a main challenge facing the district is teacher burnout. Teachers are the foundation of a school system, and as a school board, teacher retention should be a top priority. I would address this by ensuring the school board is truly listening to teachers to empathize with the pressures they face on a day-to-day basis. Teachers’ time needs to be protected, their mental health needs to become a priority, and they need to feel supported by the board and administration.

Julseth: In 2021, to address space challenges, a referendum passed allocating $28.9 million for renovations to the elementary and high school, high school addition and building a new school for 4K through second grade. Building the new school was paused (challenges: inflation, timeline delays, construction supply chain and access point, and construction bids were substantially higher). School Board members will serve an important role to explore options and identify next steps. I would learn about options, engage in productive discussions, consider short-term and long-term benefits and challenges, remain mindful of financial impacts on community members, and focus on an outcome that benefits students.

McCoy: Immediate challenges are operational funding and the new primary school. Should the referendum fail, the district will face limited options. Wisconsin’s school funding system is complex, but I look forward to developing a solution. Regarding the building, higher-than-expected bids created more delay/issues. I’m familiar with the three alternatives developed. All have challenges but constructing on south Second Street is least favorable to me (impacts long-term plans, traffic issues).

Thornton: The biggest challenge I see is how to keep providing great education to our student population within the constraints around us. We had a referendum to build a new school, and COVID and subsequent supply chain issues has really impacted that project. Moving this project forward will allow our district to provide many opportunities to our kids.

What do you feel the school district does well?

Ballweg: As a graduate from New Glarus, I think the district does a great job of preparing students for the next steps post-high school. In my life, a four-year degree was the next, and right, step, and I felt prepared and equipped with the guidance, academic rigor and individual support to do that. I want to make sure each student graduating from New Glarus has that same individualized support and experience. It is important to take students from where they are and where they desire to go, and prepare each student individually for that path, whatever it may be.

Julseth: New Glarus School District is rated among the top 25 K-12 districts in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Public Instruction. Its strengths are: Student safety, the district survey said 98% of students feel safe at school; strong leadership and dedicated teachers; recruitment and retention of high-quality staff, competitive salaries and benefits; small class sizes; partnerships between staff and parents; embrace all pathways to success, like trade and certificate programs, two-year community colleges, four-year colleges, military and employment.

McCoy: New Glarus School District success was a significant piece of our decision to relocate here. The features important to us included: Academic success — improvement is always a goal, but the district is recognized for academic and athletic opportunities and performance. Class size — small class sizes and student to teacher ratios are great for the kids. Community connection — it’s been great to see the relationship with the New Glarus community.

Thornton: I am always impressed at the opportunities available at our schools, for example, my fifth grader is going to have a small part in an opera. I don’t remember being offered these things when I was growing up. These opportunities allow students to try out different things and see what they like and dislike and helps shape them into well-rounded and impactful adults.