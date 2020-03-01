Candidate Q&A: New Glarus School Board

Email or website: larry.stuessy@ngsd.k12.wi.us

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?

Geib: It has been a pleasure serving on the School Board for the last two years. Local governance is paramount to successfully serving all students. Having a working knowledge of policy, facility and budgetary issues will allow me to seamlessly advocate for what will continue to make our district one that exceeds expectations.

Hendrickson: My education, work experience, and knowledge of child development and education leads me to be an ideal candidate for the position of School Board. I have a proven history of child advocacy and as a business owner in the New Glarus community, I am fully vested towards our school’s success.

Stuessy: My passion for education started in elementary school, especially mathematics, and continued throughout my 28 years of teaching. Being on the School Board gives me a chance to pass on that enjoyment of learning, and the opportunities it gives, to the next generations.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?