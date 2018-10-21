Two candidates who faced off in a special election in June for the 42nd Assembly District seat will have a rematch on Nov. 6 — this time, for a full, two-year term. Republican Jon Plumer won the special election over Democrat Ann Groves Lloyd by a 53-45 percent margin. (I) indicates incumbent.
Ann Groves Lloyd
Age: 56
Party: Democrat
Address: 304 Lodi St., Lodi
Family: Married with a stepson
Job: Academic adviser at UW-Madison, retired in June after 30 years
Prior elected office: Lodi City Council since 2015
Other public service: Lodi Women’s Club Free Library, board member; public works, economic development, and finance and HR committees, member; Lodi Utilities Commission and AFT Local 223; United Faculty and Staff (UFAS); Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) board of directors, previously served six years; Wisconsin Ag & Life Sciences Alumni Association (WALSAA), Student Personnel Association (SPA) and Wisconsin College Personnel Association, past president; State and International Associations for the American College Personnel Association (ACPA), former director; served on three convention planning teams
Education: Bachelor’s degree in life sciences communication, master’s degree and doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy analysis, UW-Madison
Website: annforwisconsin.com
Jon Plumer (I)
Age: 63
Party: Republican
Address: W11404 High Point Road, Lodi
Family: Married with four daughters and seven grandchildren.
Job: Assembly District 42 representative since June; retired route salesman for Kraft Foods after 30 years of service; current owner, Plumer Karate America
Prior elected office: Town of Lodi supervisor; Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, former president
Other public service: Columbia County Board, Lodi EMS Commission and Lodi Optimists, member
Education: Madison West High School graduate
Website: www.jonplumer.com
Q&A
Why are you a better candidate than your opponent?
Groves Lloyd: I’m the fifth generation of my family to be raised on our family farm in Lodi. I have excellent interpersonal communication skills, and have the leadership skills, listening skills, and temperament to be able to work with all constituents and colleagues in the Legislature. With my background in policy, and my life experiences in service to my profession and my community, I feel I can be an effective voice for Assembly District 42, and advocate for legislation that will benefit the majority of the citizens, not just the few who have money and access.
Plumer: As a small business owner and elected official, I have faced the tough decisions and found solutions. As Town of Lodi Supervisor, I eliminated our debt, balanced our budget, and fixed our roads without raising taxes. I listened to my constituents and addressed their concerns, funding safety improvements and upgrading parks. If re-elected, I will work hard for our district.
What expertise would you bring to the Assembly?
Groves Lloyd: Excellent interpersonal communication, leadership, and policy development skills, and both a rural perspective and understanding of global cultures. I believe my personal values, sense of ethics, and empathy and compassion for the struggles most people face in their day-to-day lives will make me an effective legislator.
Plumer: For decades, I have driven the roads of Wisconsin as a route salesman, served our community in office and ran a small business. I have met thousands of constituents who face the same issues I do, issues I have confronted in our community and solved. I will bring my knowledge, experience, and common-sense values to Madison as an advocate for our community.
How can Wisconsin close its achievement gap?
Groves Lloyd: The achievement gap is a complex problem — one that will require additional study, and a long-term commitment from the state of Wisconsin to bring all of our public schools to a level of excellence that is inclusive of students from all backgrounds and family situations. Education is one of the best ways for citizens to move up the socioeconomic ladder, but our low-income students and those from underserved populations do not have a level playing field.
Plumer: As a parent of four daughters and grandparent of seven grandchildren, I know the importance of high-quality schools. I will prioritize education funding by putting more money back in the classroom; providing students and teachers with the resources necessary to excel. This includes increasing access to schools and funding vital programs such as broadband expansion. Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed!