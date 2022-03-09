Candidate Q&A: Mount Horeb Village Board

The race for Mount Horeb Village Trustee features two newcomers to elected office and an incumbent (I). All with longtime ties to the village, each candidate cited Mount Horeb's economic development as their top issue in the race. The top two vote-getters in the race will serve a three-year term, while the next highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term.

Nate Gauger

Age: 39

Address: 203 Perimeter Road, Mount Horeb

Family: Married

Job: Pharmacy technician at SSM Health and EMT for Mount Horeb Area Joint Fire Department

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Public Works Committee at Village of Mount Horeb, 2018 to 2022

Education: Bachelor's degree in geography, cartography and geographic information systems, UW-Madison.

Email or Website: www.nategauger.com

Ben Jones

Age: 32

Address: 721 Maple Drive, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with three sons ages four, two and 10 months old

Job: Administrative law judge, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: New Brighton Planning Commission, 2017-18; Ramsey County Corrections Advisory Commission, 2018-21; Vice chair of St. John the Baptist Parish Finance Commission, 2018-21; Knights of Columbus councils 3924 and 14250, 2016-22

Education: Law degree, University of Minnesota Law School, bachelor's degree in economics and history, Saint Louis University

Cathy Scott (I)

Age: 72

Address: 302 Perimeter Road, Mount Horeb

Family: Two daughters and four grandchildren

Job: Document specialist, Pension Administrators LTD

Prior elected office: Mount Horeb Village Trustee for eight years and Wauconda, Illinois, Village Trustee for four years

Other public service: MHAFD board member, four years; Public Safety Building committee member, three years; Finance and Personnel Committee chair, four years; member, Public Safety Committee member, eight years; Public Services Committee member, six years; Utility Commission member, four years; Mount Horeb Chamber member and volunteer at Welcome Center, 10 years; Driftless Historium volunteer, three years; Lions Club Secretary and Chamber Board Director, Wauconda, Illinois, six years

Education: Chartered life underwriter and chartered financial consultant license, The American College; business degree, Milton College.

Email or Website: Cathy.Diotte.Scott@gmail.com

Tim White

Age: 65

Address: 131 Jennifer Circle, Mount Horeb

Family: Married

Job: Retired

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Member, Mount Horeb Historical Society; member, Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives; founding board member, Gene and Linda Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability and We Area Many, United Against Hate.

Education: Graduate, James Madison Memorial High School

Email or Website: www.facebook.com/Tim4Trustee

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Gauger: I am a long-time village resident with a diverse background in geospatial sciences, telecommunications site development, customer service and health care. This experience, combined with my perspective from having attended Mount Horeb schools, worked in the village, and presently serving as a volunteer EMT and member of village committees gives me a solid background on which to base my advocacy for the residents of Mount Horeb.

Jones: I have considerable legal and policy expertise from my many years as a government attorney, while my term as vice chair of the finance commission of a large church has given me experience making a budget and providing effective spending oversight. I worked with zoning issues in my time on a city planning commission. Last but not least, I am invested in the future of the community because I am raising my three young children in our village, and would bring a family oriented view to the board.

Scott: I openly express my opinion on a variety of issues brought before the Village board. I am not fearful if my views differ from those of my peers since we are a respectful group of mature adults. My intentions focus on what I believe is best for our residents and business owners. I am a big proponent of systems, communication and thinking outside of the box, resulting in new ideas stemming from committee work. Village staff is open to hearing new ideas and implement those that are practical.

White: I learned how we have continuously reinvented and redeveloped Mount Horeb for decades to meet the challenges of our times, thanks to my 15 years of researching and helping produce events and newsletters for the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society. I have served on the boards of two local nonprofits and for 18 years have led our local Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives. I will network, coordinate, cooperate and collaborate as a Village Trustee as welll.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Gauger: Mount Horeb is at a unique time in its history. With burgeoning economic activity within our borders and surrounding areas, growth is literally constrained by our geography and also by less tangible socioeconomic factors. Finding a way to grow responsibly, sustainably, and ethically is the most pressing issue for the village. I want to ensure that our village’s plans are inclusive and benefit residents of all incomes, professions, abilities, and cultures.

Jones: How to encourage economic development. The Village's businesses provide employment and services while contributing to our unique culture. They also provide the commercial tax base which allows the Village to maintain high quality services with comparatively low tax rates. This will require a multifaceted approach. I would take a flexible attitude toward land use regulation, support limited and targeted assistance of businesses, and recruit and reach out to potential businesses and entrepreneurs.

Scott: Moving our primary attention from additional housing developments to more commercial business throughout the Village, especially in TID 3, located in the southeastern corridor of the Village. Although slowly getting new commercial businesses since inception in the TID, the activity needs to increase to avoid a property tax increase and a pay-in from the property owner. The property owner controls the price of land which puts limitations on the Village's marketing ability.

White: Governance itself is most important: inclusive, accountable and transparent. Good government is proactive, not reactive. We have just completed an extensive envisioning of how to maintain, grow and prosper, the Village “Comprehensive Plan”, which is only as good as our resolve to use it for guidance. I will advocate decisions in line with this tool. In Board matters I will always weigh environmental impacts along with economic concerns. I will prioritize keeping the public in public service.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Gauger: I believe that Mount Horeb’s future growth relies on an informed citizenry that understands the context and consequences of Village Board decisions. As a Village Board Trustee, I will proactively cultivate community engagement throughout Mount Horeb. Listening to people's concerns before they ever come before a committee or the village board is how local government can operate more efficiently and better serve its constituents.

Jones: Municipalities, including Mount Horeb, do not naturally grow to the ideal size for the delivery of all government services. I intend to explore possible areas where Mount Horeb could productively partner with neighboring communities to provide services at a more efficient scale without sacrificing quality.

Scott: Streamline our building and inspection process for developers and update some of our outdated zoning codes. It is important for Mount Horeb to be a user friendly place for developers to do business. They, developers, have enough hoops to jump through with Dane County, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources regulations, all of which are out of the Village's control.

White: I want to improve and expand the use of existing local public communications, especially Trollway TV and Mount Horeb Utilities mailings, to more thoroughly inform residents of Village matters which seldom make the Madison media. Arranging public forums may better engage those who have chosen Mount Horeb as home. Increased opportunities for residents to learn about their community will foster a better understanding of local government and local assets.