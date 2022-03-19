Candidate Q&A: Mount Horeb School Board

Six candidates including one incumbent (I) are vying for three seats on the Mount Horeb School Board in the April 5 election. One candidate, Jeff Shields, did not respond. The terms are for three years.

Joel Craven

Age: 43

Address: 10825 Kingsland Road, Blue Mounds

Family: Married with two children

Job: Owner, Astraios Financial

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Belmont High School; bachelor's degree of business administration in accounting, UW-Madison; bachelor's degree of business administration in information technology, UW-Madison

Carly Fisher

Age: 47

Address: 316 Tvedt Drive, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with two children in the district

Job: Budget manager, Epic

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Co-coach, Girls on the Run, four running seasons, 2015-2016; co-founder, local Mount Horeb chapter, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, 2018-2019; volunteer state chapter lead, Wisconsin Moms Demand Action, 2019-2021

Education: North Carroll High School, Hampstead, Maryland; bachelor's degree in history, St. Mary's College of Maryland; master's degree in liberal arts, Johns Hopkins University

Email or Website: carlyfisherformounthoreb.org

Kristen Karcz

Age: 39

Address: 711 Hamilton Drive, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with three children

Job: Customer delivery director, Clearsense

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: Volunteer coach, Mount Horeb Varsity Basketball, Rec Department, Badger Development League, eight years

Education: Pulaski High School; bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering and master's degree in business, Michigan Technological University

Leah M. Lipska (I)

Age: 40

Address: 506 Ethelwynn Circle, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with four children

Job: Application Consultant, goVirtualOffice

Prior elected office: Mount Horeb Board of Education since 2013

Other public service: Mount Horeb K-5 PTO since 2010, Troop 7089 Girl Scout Leader since 2017

Education: LaFollette High School; bachelor's degree in business management, Herzing College

Email or Website: leahlipska@gmail.com

Adam Mertz

Age: 49

Address: 111 Longview St., Mount Horeb

Family: Married with two children

Job: Executive communications strategist, CUNA Mutual Group

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Neighbors Helping Neighbors since 2013; Social Action Ministry Team lead, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mount Horeb since 2013; Trollway TV advisory board member, Village of Mount Horeb, 2014-17; marketing committee member, Friends of the Norsk, 2016; board member, Children’s Community School, 2006-14

Education: St. Francis (Wisconsin) High School; bachelor’s degree in journalism, UW-Madison

Jeff Shields

Age: No response

Address: 1901 Tyrol Terrace, Mount Horeb

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Q&A

What unique expertise or perspective do you bring to the School Board?

Craven: I work as a financial services professional primarily serving K-12 educators around our state. As a result, I get glimpses into other districts and get to engage in conversations about what has and has not worked well in other districts. I can bring that information to the table for our district. This will be valuable in assessing different paths forward. I also have a significant experience in dealing with scarce capital resources. For our district, this experience will be of value.

Fisher: I’ve worked for the past 18 years for a company that empowers its employees to use creativity in problem-solving and to identify and remove obstacles. My volunteer work has taught me how to be strategic. Together, this makes me able to effectively identify, prioritize and offer realistic solutions to find the best path forward. I’ve also spent more than half of my career in supervisory positions — I know how to set expectations, hold people accountable for meeting them, and measure outcomes.

Karcz: My role as a director aligns well with what a school board does/needs to do. Setting strategic vision and executing on those plans is a part of my daily routine. Additionally, I bring a unique ability to help everyone understand the why behind a decision and respect that decision, even if they do not 100% agree.

Lipska: I have been on the school board for the past nine years. Prior to my current career as an application consultant, I was a program and policy analyst for the State of Wisconsin. The two main objectives of a school board are to write policy and supervise the superintendent. Having written policy for many years, I excel at it. I also have four kids in the district, my oldest is finishing his high school career and my youngest is just starting, meaning I have a vested interest in what happens in our schools.

Mertz: With 15 years of board experience for local nonprofits, I’m a bridge builder who cuts through the divisiveness that plagues many discussions. I believe in dreaming big and will apply my strategic communication experience to help draft a vision that features sound facility investments, alternate funding sources and partnerships, integrated technology and robust student support services. As a parent of two high schoolers, I’ve interacted with staff at all grade levels and know the district well.

Shields: No response.

What's a new idea you have for making the district more efficient while maintaining high educational quality?

Craven: Efficiency is a function of time spent. Allowing our professionals more time to do the hard work of education as opposed to anything else is the most efficient we can be. Pausing to re-evaluate how educators’ time is spent and focusing on streamlining their efforts will foster excellence. Our district has done a good job of this, but it is a constant improvement project.

Fisher: Efficiency isn’t always about cutting, it can be about making strategic decisions to boost outcomes. Staff costs are the majority of the budget; we should target initiatives there. An example: what if we could streamline their work by providing one single system for planning, assignments, testing, grading and communication? We should keep investing in teachers and find ways to reduce their time spent on non-teaching tasks to free up more of their time to do what they do best: teaching.

Karcz: Use evidence-based methodologies and classical education to ensure high quality. Sometimes the best method for efficiency is to go back to the basics, allow teaching autonomy and the ability to utilize strengths for the best outcomes.

Lipska: One idea that has stuck around after virtual learning that I believe needs to be more widely used is Google Classroom. When kids must miss school for an extended period of time, this is a great way to keep them up to date on what is going on. If we utilize these same lessons in the classroom, we will not make double the amount of work for our staff. We would also save money on paper and teach our students valuable computer skills that they can use later in life.

Mertz: I commend our district for its ongoing commitment to efficiency and ensuring taxpayers' money is used thoughtfully, while pursuing grants and community assistance to expand educational opportunities. We should explore facility consolidation over time — which could cut maintenance and shared services costs — and partner with our municipalities on facilities and services that benefit residents. We also need to focus on boosting funding, potentially through private donations and investments.

Shields: No response.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Craven: For our district, we already know that the next few years bring no increase in funding. As a result, relying on lawmakers is not a reasonable solution. We need to forge our own future. Partnering with private industry and local nonprofits will allow our district to stand out and continue its rich history of excellence.

Fisher: There are several stats that keep me up at night: (1) Nationwide, ⅓ of teachers report that they are planning on leaving education, and (2) there has been a 22% drop in education degrees granted in the last 10 years. First, I would ask the legislature to simply fix their funding approach and distribute more funds to local districts so they can make their own local decisions. Then I would invest in teacher pay in order to attract and retain high-quality teachers in an ever-tightening market.

Karcz: Funding for competitive salaries. Our students deserve teachers who are thoughtfully and meaningfully compensated.

Lipska: Lawmakers need to start funding schools appropriately, including special education. Asking us to do more with less repeatedly is not sustainable. It will cause districts to go to operational referendums just to get by, thus passing the buck to the taxpayers. I would ask our lawmakers to provide increases that keep up with inflation, unlike the 0% increase we get for the next two years. Not funding public schools is despicable and pushing state money to private schools is unacceptable.

Mertz: The best way to ensure communities can meet the challenge of educating our future workforce and citizenry is by increasing state support. The state should provide more funding per pupil on an escalating basis annually; reward districts with a history of fiscal responsibility by allowing additional spending per pupil; fulfill its obligation to provide a larger share of special education costs; and offer funding for mental health support, a vital piece of the educational puzzle.

Shields: No response.