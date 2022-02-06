Candidate Q&A: Mount Horeb School Board

Eleven candidates are running for three seats on the Mount Horeb School Board. The top six candidates in the Feb. 15 primary will advance to the April 5 election. The term is for three years. Three candidates — Kristen Karcz, Mary Nelson and Jeff Shields — did not respond. (“I” is for incumbent).

Joel Craven

Age: 41

Address: 10825 Kingsland Road, Blue Mounds

Family: Married with two children in the district

Job: Owner, Astraios Financial

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Belmont High School, bachelor’s degrees in accounting and information systems, UW-Madison

Carly Fisher

Age: 47

Address: 316 Tvedt Drive, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with two children in the district

Job: Manager, On-Time, On-Budget team, Epic Systems

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Co-coach, Girls on the Run, four running seasons, 2015-2016; co-founder, local Mount Horeb chapter, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, 2018-2019; volunteer state chapter lead, Wisconsin Moms Demand Action, 2019-2021

Education: North Carroll High School, Hampstead, Maryland; bachelor’s degree in history, St. Mary’s College of Maryland; master’s degree in liberal arts, Johns Hopkins University

Jeff Hanna (I)

Age: 63

Address: 101 Harvest Circle, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with two grown children

Job: Cheesemaker

Prior elected office: School Board since 2001

Other public service: My public life has focused on School Board service.

Education: Belleville High School

Leah M. Lipska (I)

Age: 40

Address: 506 Ethelwynn Circle, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with four children

Job: Application consultant, goVirtualOffice

Prior elected office: School Board since 2013

Other public service: President, Mount Horeb K-5 PTO since 2010; troop leader, Girl Scout Troop 7089 since 2016; volunteer for many other organizations in Mount Horeb

Education: La Follette High School; bachelor’s degree in business management, Herzing University

Adam Mertz

Age: 49

Address: 111 Longview St., Mount Horeb

Family: Married with two daughters

Job: Executive communications strategist, CUNA Mutual Group

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Neighbors Helping Neighbors since 2013; Social Action Ministry Team lead, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mount Horeb since 2013; Trollway TV advisory board member, Village of Mount Horeb, 2014-17; marketing committee member, Friends of the Norsk, 2016; board member, Children’s Community School, 2006-14

Education: St. Francis (Wisconsin) High School; bachelor’s degree in journalism, UW-Madison

Chris M. Smith

Age: 41

Address: 911 Blue Mounds St., Mount Horeb

Family: Married with three daughters

Job: Exact Sciences

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Wounded Warrior Project since 2017

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Edgewood College; master’s degree in business administration, UW-Madison

Email or website: chrmsmith@icloud.com; Chris Smith for MHASD Board Facebook group

Kevin Sommers

Age: 30

Address: 116 W. Gonstead Road, Mount Horeb

Family: Married

Job: Electrician

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Assistant wrestling coach in Oregon since 2018

Education: Wisconsin tech certificate for apprenticeship

Email or website: None

Karl Zelle

Age: 35

Address: 9620 Malone Road, town of Blue Mounds

Family: Married with two daughters

Job: Technical services, Epic Systems

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: The Colony High School; bachelor’s degree, University of Iowa; master’s degree in music, University of North Texas

Email or website: karlzelleforboard@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Craven: My ability to look at issues with compassion and care for all involved is a trait that is necessary in these times. I have the benefit of working with K-12 educators as a financial professional. Understanding their circumstances and the issues they face is critical to what I do on a daily basis. I also have two children in the district. When these things are put together with my background in building a business and helping people with finances, I have the ability to apply multiple perspectives when finding the best solutions for our school district.

Fisher: I have a passionate desire to serve my community and a unique combination of skills to push our district forward. I have strong data, analytical, and contract management skills, and in my current role, am responsible for managing project budgets ranging from $1M to $100M. I have experience developing, executing, and measuring strategic plans and outcomes. I’ve navigated challenging conversations among large and diverse groups to keep everyone moving toward a common goal. I recruited, coached, and managed volunteers, learned state legislative processes, and planned and executed statewide events.

Hanna: I have been a member of the School Board for seven terms. I know how the district works and how it operates on a day-to-day basis. The experience I offer is valuable when making decisions for our students.

Lipska: I tell my kids to be the change they want to see in the world. That is why I ran for School Board nine years ago. Our district was lacking in many areas, and I ran to enact change. Since being elected nine years ago I have done just that. Things have not been easy in my time on the board. I have faced many issues in our district that were met with confrontation from all angles. I never backed down and I never gave up. That is my promise. No matter how hard things get, I will keep fighting for our district. I will do what I believe is right, even when it goes against the grain.

Mertz: I take pride in being a bridge builder who can cut through the divisiveness and distractions that plague many discussions today. I believe in dreaming big, and will apply my professional experience to help draft a strategic plan that enables us to make sound facility investments, explore alternate funding sources and partnerships, and modernize our curriculum and technology usage. My 15 years on nonprofit boards have provided insights into educational systems and community needs. As a parent of two high schoolers, I’ve interacted with staff at all grade levels and know the district well.

Smith: I am a mission-driven parent, first and foremost. My top priority is providing the best educational opportunities for my family and yours. I want to prepare our students for the challenges of a fast-moving workforce with critical practical skills, particularly those who will not be going into post-secondary education. I will bring dispassion, honesty, and devotion to transparency, no matter how hard the topic, while identifying root cause issues, not just symptoms. My love of this community fills me with passion, drive, and excitement about the future

Sommers: I have a unique ability to connect with all types of people regardless of background or political views. I have an extensive history of being a team member and collaborating with others to achieve challenging goals.

Zelle: Since I’m not coming to the election with a specific policy I want to change or implement, I can focus on listening to the needs of all those the district serves and give them appropriate priority.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Craven: Mental and emotional health and well-being is a top priority. Understanding the scope of the pandemic and combatting the negative effects while looking at this issue long-term is a huge part of making sure we are developing healthy children. Supporting our educators’ mental health will give them the fortitude to support our students. Allocating additional resources in support of these initiatives will be critical.

Fisher: Recovering from the challenges of this pandemic requires urgency, thoughtfulness and creativity. The impacts will be with us for more than this year. We not only have to help students recover from last year’s unfinished learning, we also have to address the impacts to their social and emotional growth, and changes in study habits and behaviors. Evidence-based supplemental programs are necessary, but we cannot overlook the need for mental health support. We should take this opportunity to re-imagine education for our children, adopt innovations where we can and throw out what no longer works.

Hanna: COVID will always be an issue for many more years to come. We follow and will continue to follow CDC and PHMDC recommendations to keep everyone safe. Right now that means masking for students and employees, washing hands thoroughly, sanitizer in classrooms, using Plexiglas shields etc.

Lipska: People want to focus on what we did wrong during the pandemic. I want to focus on what we learned and how we can use that to move forward. We need to take what we learned that worked in the pandemic and use it to teach kids how to be prepared for the challenges that come ahead. We need to look at our buildings, technology, and resources and utilize them to their fullest. My biggest priority for the next three years is to determine how we can get it all done with no new funding. How can we retain and attract new staff? How can we continue to offer the 5-star education we are known for?

Mertz: The most pressing issue is pandemic recovery. We must combat learning loss, social skills regression, and mental health threats to our students, and retain and attract high-quality teachers and staff in a fierce job market. Additionally, schools need to be a place of physical and psychological safety for everyone, including students of color and LGBTQ youth. Diversity has made our country great, and will continue to be our differentiator if we choose to embrace it. The issue with the highest long-term impact is creating and implementing a bold vision for the district.

Smith: There are many opportunities to focus funding on curriculum that better prepares our students for life after school. I am a vocal sponsor for more functional real-world critical skills development. Communication skills, leadership, time management, financial literacy, technology, trades and modern career education are examples I feel have a significant opportunity to expand into a progressive and contemporary curriculum.

Sommers: The most important issue is getting teachers. Mount Horeb, like many schools, is in a teacher shortage. The district needs to be a destination district that teachers want to come be a part of. It would be addressed by listening to the teachers needs and requirements for them to excel when it comes to molding young minds.

Zelle: The most urgent issue right now is the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recovery from the pandemic is a large upcoming challenge. Some students have seen learning deficiencies or mental health stresses, which we will need to make sure staff are watching for and helping students resolve. Teachers and staff have suffered from burnout due to the additional demands of the pandemic — we will need to make sure that administrators help teachers and staff return to more sustainable levels of effort.

Amid COVID, how do you balance student learning and student health outcomes?

Craven: It has become clear over the last two years that in-person learning is important for the majority or our students. Continuing to follow the expert guidance available in terms of safety is important to keep students in person. In addition, this is necessary to maintain the health of our teaching professionals.

Fisher: I think most of us agree that our top priority is to keep our kids in school. The key to staying in-person is to keep teachers and staff safe and healthy. We know so much more about how to minimize risk than we did two years ago. The way to balance is to set clear guidelines and then move mountains to make it easy for people to follow them. We have to fully consider what roadblocks people will encounter, and then figure out how to remove them. For instance, we should be making it easier to comply with masking requirements by supplying high quality masks to families, teachers and classrooms.

Hanna: We do our best to keep all of the students as safe as possible in our schools. We have our schools open every day so students can go to their classes and have the best education possible. To make that happen, students need to keep their masks on properly, wash their hands often, and use sanitizer to stay healthy. We know some of our students have fallen behind and we will need to provide resources for one on one instruction to help them achieve.

Lipska: This is an ever-changing answer. We do what we have to based on the information we have at the time. We listen to public health experts, the CDC, the WHO, and others, and follow protocols they tell us will work best. It is more than just student learning and health, it is their mental health and the mental health of their parents, teachers, and staff. Pivoting to virtual learning again (should it be needed) would need to be done with extreme caution. It is not something you can just do for a few days, that is not beneficial to anyone. The main objective — keep students in the building.

Mertz: From the start, the district has prioritized the health and safety of its students and staff. We need to continue to rely on that principle, and expand its definition to include the negative impact of protracted virtual learning on kids’ mental health and emotional durability. We must do everything humanly possible to keep students in school. We need to provide a tsunami of optimism and support by using available federal aid to increase access to counseling, reduce teachers’ administrative load, strengthen peer tutoring and mentoring, and address emerging learning disparities.

Smith: Our schools should be leaders in mental health strategies for our school district. There is an opportunity for mental health crisis prevention tactics and innovative training for our district’s faculty and staff. I would advocate adding additional pediatric trained mental health professionals to the MHSD faculty, specifically focused on mental health and intervention programs for students and parents. A priority on student health outcomes combined with investment and smart application of technology/distance learning tools can fight the inevitable learning gaps of vulnerable students.

Sommers: Data is coming out everyday. Making a statement today could become completely wrong tomorrow. The response to COVID is showing to have more negative ramifications compared to COVID itself for members of the 0-17 age range. It’s time to try and make policy to get back to pre-pandemic life especially in the schools.

Zelle: The district can continue to use least-intrusive protections such as encouraging vaccinations and masking to reduce the risk to students and staff, helping to keep classes in-person.