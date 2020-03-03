Candidate Q&A: Mount Horeb School Board race

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Mount Horeb School Board in the April 7 spring election. The terms are for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Jessica Arrigoni
Age: 45
Address: 313 S. Fourth St., Mount Horeb
Family: Married with one son and two daughters
Job: Education researcher, Wisconsin Center for Education Research at UW-Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Parent volunteer, Mount Horeb School Board Community and Legislative Engagement Committee; secretary, Mount Horeb Music Boosters; national board chairwoman, Vote Smart; parent volunteer, Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Parent Leader Committee
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Truman State University; master’s degree in political science, Indiana State University
Email or Website: www.facebook.com/arrigoniforschoolboard
Jim Myers
Age: 41
Address: 9290 Kellesvig Road, Mount Horeb
Family: Married with one son and two daughters
Job: Financial adviser, First Business Bank
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member, Southern Wisconsin Officials Association
Education: Bachelor’s degree in personal finance, UW-Madison
Email or Website: myersjamesm@gmail.com
Diana Rothamer (I)
Age: 46
Address: 633 S. First St., Mount Horeb
Family: Married with three sons who go to school in the Mount Horeb Area School District
Job: Contracting specialist, Dean Health Plan
Prior elected office: Member of the Mount Horeb School Board since 2013, serving as treasurer, vice president and current president
Other public service: Member of the Mount Horeb Area School District Facilities Steering Committee and the Mental Health and Wellness Coalition
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in human resources, Oakland University
Email or Website: dianarothamer@icloud.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Arrigoni: I am an education researcher focused on public schools in Wisconsin. I have a B.A. and M.A. in political science. I currently volunteer on a school board committee, I’m an active community member and volunteer in our classrooms. If elected, I’ll bring a needed background in education to the board.
Myers: The ability able to listen while being open minded to see others’ points of view are two qualities that I possess. Together with the existing board, I can bring a refreshing, positive outlook and perspective while offering common sense, valuable vision and insight while being fiscally responsible.
Rothamer: I have widespread knowledge of school finance and demonstrated ability to provide board leadership. A record of promoting community, staff, and student representation at board meetings and committees. I have extensive experience with contracts and negotiation. My background in mental health gives me a unique perspective on this important issue.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Arrigoni: Preparing our students to be kind and skilled citizens in a multicultural world where the workforce is rapidly changing. As a school board and community, we need to value and build a system that teaches learning to learn, cultural competence, collaboration, communication skills and participation in building a sustainable future.
Myers: As a district, we are in a great position right now but where we go from here is our most pressing issue. We need to continue to progress to offer the best opportunity for our youth. I am excited to take on the challenge of how we grow and what our next moves will be.
Rothamer: I would like to see additional opportunities for kids in science, technology and expanded writing curriculum. Further expansion of mental health supports ensuring that we have schools that are free of mental health stigma. We need to review our long-term facility plan with the community due to new housing developments.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Arrigoni: Inspire, support and encourage our teachers. Provide them with time to collaborate with peers and coaches. Focus collaborative time on assessing student achievement, sharing strategies and instructional feedback. Provide students with the opportunity to develop agency and then use that agency to purposefully and meaningfully engage in their own learning.
Myers: Future referendums will need to look at the continuing changing needs of our students and staff. The school board’s role is to make sure that these funds are spent prudently and can be stretched as much as possible. I have the common sense and wherewithal to ensure this happens.
Rothamer: I have always pushed for thoughtful use of resources that provide quality results with maximum impact. Along with being good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars, boards need to advocate for students while exploring and applying for grants to increase funding. Cooperation with local leaders to support growth in their communities.