Candidate Q&A: Mount Horeb School Board race

Arrigoni: Preparing our students to be kind and skilled citizens in a multicultural world where the workforce is rapidly changing. As a school board and community, we need to value and build a system that teaches learning to learn, cultural competence, collaboration, communication skills and participation in building a sustainable future.

Myers: As a district, we are in a great position right now but where we go from here is our most pressing issue. We need to continue to progress to offer the best opportunity for our youth. I am excited to take on the challenge of how we grow and what our next moves will be.

Rothamer: I would like to see additional opportunities for kids in science, technology and expanded writing curriculum. Further expansion of mental health supports ensuring that we have schools that are free of mental health stigma. We need to review our long-term facility plan with the community due to new housing developments.

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?