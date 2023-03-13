Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Kristie Goforth

Age: 51

Family: A daughter, 14, and a son, 9

Job: Executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison

Prior elected office: Monona City Council 2020-2022

Other public service: Dane County Parks Commissioner since 2020; Dane County Cultural Affairs Grant Review Panel 2018-2019; Wisconsin Bike Fed 2018-2021; Monona Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Implementation Committee 2023-current; Monona Transit Commission 2019-2022; Monona Ad Hoc Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee 2021-2022; Monona Plan Commission 2020-2022, Monona Landmarks Commission 2020-2022; Community Media Committee 2020-2021; Monona Tourism Commission 2021-2022; Monona Grove Community Engagement Committee 2017-2018

Education: Bachelor's degree in geography and conservation biology from UW-Madison; studied conservation and invasive species at Macquarie University-Sydney, Australia

Mary O'Connor (I)

Age: 71

Family: Husband Bob, two married daughters, three grandchildren

Job: Retired librarian

Prior elected office: Mayor of Monona 2017-present; Monona City Council 2012-2017

Other public service: Monona Library Board 1997-2012; Board president 2000-2007; Monona Public Library Foundation Board, founding member and treasurer, 2002-2017; Monona Grove Education Foundation Board, secretary, 2011-present; chief election inspector 2007-present, St. Stephens polling site; Monona Grove School District Facilities Advisory Committee 2015 and 2017; Friends of the Monona Public Library Board, president and treasurer at various times; MG Sings (Monona Grove Choir Boosters), president 2007-2009; community co-chair Girl Scout cookie sale; served as leader for both daughters' Girl Scout troops

Education: Bachelor's degree in history from UW-Madison, master's degree in library & information science from UW-Madison

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Goforth: I’ve led three organizations, my own business and two nonprofit organizations. This background gives me the experience and insight to develop budgets, manage boards and committees and guide them with a shared vision, balance the needs of employees, and understand the importance of having a robust resource network and strong connections with other communities. My communication expertise will also be useful in developing our communication plan.

O'Connor: Having served as mayor of Monona since 2017 and as an alderman for five years before that, I have a thorough understanding of how all aspects of city government work including the city budget and decision-making processes. I have a reputation for trusted, competent leadership and for working collaboratively with the city council, staff, and the general public. I understand Monona’s priorities and my accomplishments while in office demonstrate that.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Goforth: The Madison Metro merger and route are our most pressing concerns. Many residents are excited about greater access, but the proposed route on Winnequah Road is a concern. Routing the bus on a residential street with no bike/pedestrian infrastructure and a high volume of vulnerable users is a safety issue. We must consider an incremental approach that keeps the route closer to our urban corridors for the first year.

O'Connor: The high cost of housing in Monona for people at a variety of income levels. Many cannot find a home they can afford to buy or an apartment they can afford to rent. Encouraging development of both market-rate and affordable housing increases access for everyone. I am working on a “toolkit” of incentives to encourage developers to build more affordable housing both separately and as part of market-rate developments.

What does the city need to spend more on, and what can it spend less on?

Goforth: Monona needs to invest in a financial advisor. We need help prioritizing our spending and the ability to understand our financial position today and tomorrow. Most of our issues come back to our challenging finances. We have a broker, but we do not have an advisor. I would ensure that the Council has financial reports available once a month so everyone is more informed and we have greater financial transparency.

O'Connor: We have excellent city staff and need to compensate them well if we want to keep them. State levy limits impede our ability to do so. We will continue to budget conservatively and look for efficiencies in operations. Recent operating budgets have provided for 0% increases other than for personnel or utility costs. We’re running out of places to cut or restrain spending without doing real damage to city operations.