Candidate Q&A: Monona Grove School Board

Two incumbents and two new candidates are vying for three seats on the Monona Grove School Board in the April 7 spring election. One of the seats is for a one-year term, and the two others are three-year terms. (I) denotes incumbent.
Chris BonDurant
Age: 54
Address: 6209 Midwood Ave., Monona
Family: Married with three children
Job: Owner of HomeReady Maintenance and Repair
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Parish council; youth coaching and officiating; co-chairman of IHM festival for three years
Education: Graduate of Monona Grove High School; associate degree in machine tool technics, Madison Area Technical College
Email or Website: electbondurant@gmail.com
Elizabeth Cook
Age: 35
Address: 2147 Liberty Drive, Cottage Grove
Family: Married with two children
Job: Senior national adviser for social emotional health at the Alliance for a Healthier Generation
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology with a certificate in women’s studies, University of Detroit Mercy; education specialist degree in school psychology, University of Detroit Mercy
Email or Website: www.facebook.com/ElizabethCookforSchoolBoard
Susan Fox (I)
Age: 71
Address: 4637 Tonyawatha Trail, Monona
Family: Married with two sons and one daughter, who all graduated from the Monona Grove School District
Job: Retired Monona Grove middle school teacher
Prior elected office: Monona Grove School Board
You have free articles remaining.
Other public service: Volunteer, Overture Center; member, Wisconsin Public Education Network; member, Monona Grove Plan Commission; and past member, Historical Blooming Grove Historical Society
Education: Bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a focus in history and political science, Bucknell University; graduate work at UW-Platteville and UW-Madison
Email or Website: fox4mgschools@gmail.com
Loreen Gage (I)
Age: 44
Address: 501 Progress Drive, Cottage Grove
Family: Unmarried with three daughters
Job: Client services director, Housing Initiatives
Prior elected office: Monona Grove School Board member
Other public service: Current member of the Neighborhood Resource Team, Core Committee, Homeless Consortium, Monona Grove Naming Committee, Monona Grove Parent Committee, Monona Grove Teaching and Learning Committee and the Madison Neighborhood Resource Team
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communication, UW-Parkside; master’s degree in human services, Springfield College
Email or Website: loreengage4mgschoolboard@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
BonDurant: I bring a diverse point of view, having graduated from Monona Grove High School myself. My wife and I are raising our three kids here. I’ve been an active member of the community through church, school and sports, and decided now is the time to become more directly involved in the district. My experience and energy will be an asset.
Cook: I am a lifelong educator and national expert in social emotional health. I have over 10 years of experience as a school psychologist and supported the Department of Public Instruction as it rolled out its School Mental Health Framework. I know what good policies look like and how to drive implementation in a sustainable way.
Fox: My history in the community (37 years) as parent, teacher, taxpayer; varied community service (12 years—school board); professional development experience; responsiveness to community input, all enhance my ability to see many sides of issues (student achievement barriers, facilities & budget needs). Committed to the work and time demands.
Gage: I am a former teacher and entrepreneur that has worked in urban environments and now serve as a director that provides service to the homeless population. My direct experience, working with a diverse group, the ability to problem-solve and proven leadership is invaluable to the MG School District.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
BonDurant: The most pressing issue is working with residents and municipalities to keep our high standards while being fiscally responsible.
Cook: I think there are two pressing issues that are interrelated. The social and emotional well-being of our students and our educators. Research shows that social-emotional well-being increases student achievement and supports a thriving workforce. We need to enact policies that recognize this is important if we want kids to grow and thrive.
Fox: Closing the opportunity gap while increasing engagement and achievement levels for all students. Critical to this is fostering an understanding and belief that all children can learn and discover/develop their abilities if provided equitable access to high expectations and engaging, rigorous instruction, inclusive curriculum and materials, and culturally relevant practices.
Gage: Equity is a pressing issue in our district and surrounding districts. My desire is to have all students feel supported and heard, regardless of their race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, disability or nation origin. I want our students and families to be able to freely voice their concerns and have access to resources that allow them to navigate through school.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
BonDurant: The job of the board is to support, assist and provide the necessary tools so each district student can and will succeed. It will be important to identify sustainable revenue sources capable of supporting these priorities. Reallocation of funds may need to be a top priority.
Cook: We know that schools are underfunded and certainly money is important. However, equally important is to ensure we are using our resources as efficiently and effectively as possible. By taking a meaningful look at what initiatives are working and ridding ourselves of ones that are not, we can see change with current resources.
Fox: By supporting clear focus on and commitment to equity shown in the current strategic plan; engagement of board and staff in related training to increase staff capacity for inclusive, effective teaching and learning strategies for meeting varying student needs; ensure sufficient support for staff; provide equitable allocation of existing resources.
Gage: I would like to continue our district’s initiatives to increase diversity among staff and use committees and parent groups to help raise the achieve gap for all students. Additionally, I would like to closely monitor our curriculum and provide access for all students to partake in high-level courses.