Candidate Q&A: Monona Grove School Board

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?

BonDurant: The job of the board is to support, assist and provide the necessary tools so each district student can and will succeed. It will be important to identify sustainable revenue sources capable of supporting these priorities. Reallocation of funds may need to be a top priority.

Cook: We know that schools are underfunded and certainly money is important. However, equally important is to ensure we are using our resources as efficiently and effectively as possible. By taking a meaningful look at what initiatives are working and ridding ourselves of ones that are not, we can see change with current resources.

Fox: By supporting clear focus on and commitment to equity shown in the current strategic plan; engagement of board and staff in related training to increase staff capacity for inclusive, effective teaching and learning strategies for meeting varying student needs; ensure sufficient support for staff; provide equitable allocation of existing resources.

Gage: I would like to continue our district’s initiatives to increase diversity among staff and use committees and parent groups to help raise the achieve gap for all students. Additionally, I would like to closely monitor our curriculum and provide access for all students to partake in high-level courses.

