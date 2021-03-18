Candidate Q&A: Monona Grove School Board

Given the option of cutting property taxes, offering employee raises or reducing class sizes, which would you choose and why?

BonDurant: I would like to offer the teachers a raise while also reducing class sizes. Right now, our district is tied up with the demands of building of a new school, infrastructure over runs, and the financial pressures of holding land assets. I support recommitting to our current teachers, staff and student needs, along with our goals for attracting and appreciating racial and cultural diversity in our schools. These goals may require reallocation of our tax dollars, but they are worthy and necessary.

Gage: If I had to choose from these options, I would provide raises to our employees. This allows for our district to remain competitive and retain and hire the best teachers and staff. Additionally, our staff members are diligent, hardworking, and go above and beyond every day for our students and families and deserve to be compensated for their worth.

Hartz: Raising employee wages, because we need to attract and keep the best teachers in our district. Good teachers have the greatest impact on student learning and success.

McKinney: As the school district changes and grows, we must be prepared to take on the challenges that come with it. Growth is exciting, it shows we are progressing but we have to take care of any negative impacts such as property tax increases to education for our children. The important thing is to give those in need the opportunity to grow with our district. I applaud the outstanding work the board has done for the community and district as I would like to continue this work.