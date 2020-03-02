Candidate Q&A: Monona City Council

Education: BA, geography and conservation biology, UW-Madison, 1998

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?

Grupe: I am a proven, progressive leader on the Monona City Council. I have championed and will continue to advocate for sustainable city practices, expanded Senior Center programming space, and a stronger relationship with Dane County Community Restorative Courts. Additionally, I promote and facilitate accessibility and inclusion in our community.

Henderson: My background and passion is business and specifically building and leading teams. At the same time I have had a leadership role on several non-profit boards. I believe the City Council will benefit from my fresh perspective and effective leadership.

Kuhr: I have served on the council since May of 2017, longer than any other candidate. I have degrees in political science and public administration and I have worked in higher education for nearly 20 years. I have the experience and temperament required to be an effective leader for Monona.