Candidate Q&A: Monona City Council

Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Monona City Council in the April 7 election. The terms last two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Molly Grupe
Age: 37
Address: 4910 Shore Acres Road
Family: Partner
Job: Early-childhood speech-language pathologist, Waunakee Community School District
Prior elected office: Monona City Council since 2018
Other public service: Political action coordinator, Waunakee Teachers Association; Monona Public Safety Committee; Monona Sustainability Committee; chair, Monona Mass Transit Commission; chair, Monona Senior Citizens Committee; Friends of the Monona Senior Center Board; Monona Area Dementia Friendly Community Coalition; Loud in the Library Steering Committee; peacemaker, Dane County Community Restorative Courts; co-leader, Bridge Lake-Point Waunona Community Garden; Emerge Wisconsin fall class of 2017
Education: BA, St. Olaf College, 2005; MS, communication disorders, UW-Madison, 2011
Email or Website: mollyfor monona.com
Christopher Henderson
Age: 43
Address: 4319 Winnequah Road
Family: Wife and three children
Job: Managing director and partner, M3 Insurance
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Clean Lakes Alliance board member; former board chair, Henry Vilas Zoological Society; Patriots Youth Hockey coach; board member, Wisconsin chapter, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors
Education: BA, history, Lawrence University, 1999; MBA Georgetown University, 2005
Email or Website: Facebook/Henderson For Monona
Jennifer Kuhr (I)
Age: 42
Address: 6103 Queens Way
Family: Married with two daughters
Job: Research administrator, UW-Madison
Prior elected office: Monona City Council since 2017
Other public service: Volunteer, Winnequah School, Monona Public Library, the River Alliance of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Trout Unlimited; former representative, Academic Staff Assembly at UW-Madison and Staff Senate at UW-Milwaukee
Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science and public administration, UW-Stevens Point, 2000
Email or Website: www.facebook.com/JenKuhrMononaAlder, kuhrforcouncil@gmail.com
Kristie Schilling
Age: 48
Address: 4515 Gordon Ave.
Family: Two children
Job: Business development, Momentum Art Tech; Chamber of Commerce consultant
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Current: Monona Transit Commission, Friends of WVMO Committee, Wisconsin Bike Fed board of directors. Past: Monona East Side Business Alliance Advocacy Committee, Monona Tourism Task Force with Department of Tourism, president of the Monona Business Watch Program, Monona Farmers Market board, Monona Grove Community Engagement Committee, Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission grant review panel
Education: BA, geography and conservation biology, UW-Madison, 1998
Email or Website: Votemonona.com, info@votemonona.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Grupe: I am a proven, progressive leader on the Monona City Council. I have championed and will continue to advocate for sustainable city practices, expanded Senior Center programming space, and a stronger relationship with Dane County Community Restorative Courts. Additionally, I promote and facilitate accessibility and inclusion in our community.
Henderson: My background and passion is business and specifically building and leading teams. At the same time I have had a leadership role on several non-profit boards. I believe the City Council will benefit from my fresh perspective and effective leadership.
Kuhr: I have served on the council since May of 2017, longer than any other candidate. I have degrees in political science and public administration and I have worked in higher education for nearly 20 years. I have the experience and temperament required to be an effective leader for Monona.
Schilling: As the executive director of the Monona East Side Business Alliance for five years, I was able to grow the organization to the third largest chamber of commerce in Dane County. I have a reputation as a leader who can get things done and who knows the community well.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Grupe: Monona residents care about responsible budgeting that reflects our community’s values. In recent years, the council has prioritized the allocation of funds toward pedestrian/bike safety improvements, paid parental/family leave policies for city staff, thoughtful property redevelopment and TIF district expansion, and the future construction of a new public safety building.
Henderson: Our police and fire departments need a new Public Safety Building. I recently visited the existing structure and it is old and outdated. As a council member, I will work to secure a new sight, budget for this expenditure, and approve the completion of this important project.
Kuhr: Our aging public safety facilities need to be addressed. Monona must utilize the work of the facilities committee to make a sensible, fiscally responsible plan that will address this issue. I will continue advocating for wise use of public funds to meet the city’s current and future needs.
Schilling: I believe the debt load we carry as a city is putting us in a fragile position. I will concentrate on making us more fiscally sustainable so the city we hand over to future generations is a strong community. We must take incremental steps to develop solutions.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Grupe: Monona’s Comprehensive Plan includes a provision to rezone single lots into small-lot, single-family subdivisions. I also support the future integration of cooperative and communal living options in our city. Perhaps most importantly, our city must continue to attract new businesses and visitors to ensure a diversified tax base.
Henderson: I have spoken to a number of older residents who want to downsize out of their homes and move into affordable housing but cannot find suitable options in Monona. Future redevelopment projects need to include more variety in housing options so these residents don’t have to leave Monona.
Kuhr: The city sponsors the Renew Monona program, which provides low interest loans to residents for down payments and home renovations. This program makes home ownership accessible for new families and provides options for seniors on a fixed income to maintain their homes.
Schilling: We need to review our zoning code and implement foresight so we can bring more families into Monona. Our footprint is small so we need to increase density. We should consider cottage courtyards, multi-family options, cooperative housing, and tiny homes that fill needs for both younger generations and senior residents.