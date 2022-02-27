Candidate Q&A: Milton School Board

Four candidates, including one incumbent (I), are vying for two seats on the Milton School Board in the April 5 spring election. The terms are for three years.

John Dummer

Age: 46

Address: 266 E. Mary St., Milton

Family: Married to with five children and one granddaughter

Job: Territory sales manager for Autotrader.com.

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Parker High School, Janesville, 1994; studied business at UW-Whitewater

Email or website: johndummerformilton@gmail.com

Tracy Hannah

Age: Declined

Address: 3405 Candlewood Drive, Janesville

Family: Married with a son

Job: Controller at TH Foods Inc.

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ramapo College of New Jersey, certified public accountant

Email or website: friendsoftracyhannah@gmail.com

Rick Mullen (I)

Age: 48

Address: 5054 Walnut Grove Road, Milton

Family: Married with two children

Job: Managing pharmacist at Mercyhealth Milton Pharmacy

Prior elected office: Three years on Milton School Board

Other public service: Help Milton Police Department with their prescription drug box approx. 10 years; deliver Meals on Wheels 5-plus years; volunteer at GIFTS men’s shelter 5-plus years; Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church Awana club 20-plus years; Milton Soccer Boosters 4 years; Milton Band Parents 4 years; Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church Board of Trustees 3-plus years.

Education: Graduate of Milton High School; bachelor of science, pharmacy, UW-Madison

Email or website: rickmullen7@gmail.com

Mike Verran

Age: 44

Address: 333 Chicago St., Milton

Family: Two daughters

Job: Systems administrator at New Home Construction

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: President, Milton East Parents Group, 2012 to 2013

Education: UW-Whitewater, public policy and administration, 2016

Email or website: mikejv27@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Dummer: I currently have four children in this district. My wife Gina and I are very invested in the education of our children. We chose to move to Milton 18 years ago because of the schools and teachers. I want to ensure that the Milton School District continues to be a place parents want to raise their family. I will encourage open communication with all community members. Lastly, I’ll make decisions that I feel are best for the students, staff, the district, and this community.

Hannah: I feel that I could make a positive impact on our community and our school district through thoughtful and relatable leadership and would like to work on building bridges between the community, parents, the administration and board through conversation and compromise. I have over 20 years of financial professional experience, leading and being a part of successful teams, and I feel due to this I am well-positioned to work with the administration to ensure fiscal responsibility for the community.

Mullen: My experience, service mindset, and love for this community are three things that make me the best candidate for the Milton School Board. My experience will be helpful as we continue to work through the effects of the pandemic. Serving our school district is a way to give back to this district that has served me and my family so well. I care deeply about the overall quality of education in our school district and have for my entire life. I care deeply for the people who live here.

Verran: I care about this school district. Teachers and students deserve board members that have their best interest in mind regarding policy. I will encourage community discussions on topics that matter. Important issues deserve conversation.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Dummer: As we move through this pandemic we need to put focus on some of the damage it has caused — from loss learning and career readiness, stress on our teachers and staff, and the community division. We have great teachers, but they need help right now. Making sure we spend the COVID relief money wisely and that includes hiring additional teachers and aids to fill this gap. We need to build back community trust, but we also will the need the support of all parents in the district.

Hannah: I feel the greatest issue currently facing our students is the learning loss incurred over the past two years. I would like to work with the administration, the teachers and the curriculum committee to develop solutions to make our students ready for their next steps, whether that be college or a trade for our seniors, or their next grade for our other students.

Mullen: The most important issue facing our district is the learning loss that has taken place due to the pandemic. Keeping students in school is one of the highest priorities in addressing this issue. It will also take innovative solutions as well as talented staff and families working together to catch up on what has been lost over the last two years. This includes giving teachers time to work together to evaluate student needs and strategically plan how to achieve the learning goals of each student.

Verran: Mandates and requirements forced students and families to rearrange lives. I will push to keep mask choice permanent and to treat all students equally regarding close contact quarantine policy and not base it on COVID vaccine status.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Dummer: This is a hard question to answer as a candidate because there are many things that I don’t have the answers for. However, I would ask that the funding would be adequate to not put financial stress on school districts. We will have the ESSER funds to use, but as those phase out there may be an impact that may leave many districts in a big deficit. As a board member I would quickly learn our budgetary needs by communicating and collaborating with my fellow board members and district office.

Hannah: As I noted above, learning loss has impacted all students, but I feel special education students may have incurred a greater impact, especially when it came to virtual schooling. I would like to see lawmakers look to increase funding for special education that our district can use to higher more special education teachers and to create long-term impactful technological resources specifically designed for these students needs.

Mullen: I would like to see lawmakers approve an increase in the amount of per pupil aid that districts receive. ESSER funds have been helpful in paying for one-time needs but in order to pay for ongoing expenses districts need an increase in aid. Expenses are increasing at a much greater rate than what we are receiving in state aid. Without an increase in funding, local school districts like Milton will likely have to make difficult decisions that directly affect learning opportunities for students.

Verran: Keep the COVID vaccine off the list of required vaccines to attend public school. The current list is for vaccines that create immunity — the COVID vaccine has been shown to not create immunity and should be left off the list.