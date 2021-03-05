Candidate Q&A: Milton School Board

Martin: As our school board election is at-large, I don’t really feel like it pits a candidate against anyone in particular. Rather, I would run on my accomplishments during my service and my vision for our path forward. I feel that I have led our district through a successful building referendum, hiring a new administrator, and educating students through the COVID-19 challenge.

Shaw: Being a business owner for over 30 years, I have learned that accountability is essential in the proper operation of any business. Every child needs a quality education to provide them with the opportunity to succeed. However, this should be provided in a fiscally responsible way. If elected, I will strive to ensure oversight and answerability.

Williams: I feel that we are all qualified to be on the board. However, I personally feel I am the best candidate as I have many years of experience working with the school district and children of Milton due to my many years of coaching. I have lived in Milton all my life and am currently raising two children here. I have seen firsthand what is important to those in our community. I understand the needs of our children and feel I can best advocate for those needs.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?