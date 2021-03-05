Candidate Q&A: Milton School Board

Three incumbents (I) and three newcomers are running for four seats on the Milton School Board in the April 6 election. The top three vote-getters win three-year terms. The fourth-place finisher wins a one-year term.
David Holterman (I)
Age: 45
Address: 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton
Family: Married with three children who attend or attended Milton schools
Job: Vice president at First Community Bank in Milton
Prior elected office: Milton School Board for one year after being appointed to the position after another member resigned
Other public service: Treasurer, Blackhawk Technical College’s foundation; chair, Government Relations Council at Forward Janesville
Education: Master’s degree, Graduate School of Banking at UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance, UW-Whitewater; Milton High School graduate
Email: holtermand@milton.k12.wi.us
Leslie Hubert
Age: 37
Address: 344 Bree Drive, Milton
Family: Married with four children
Job: Educator, self-employed
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Missouri Learning Standards Workgroup Committee, 2015-16; vice president, Children’s Museum of Rock County Board of Directors, 2019; curriculum writer for American Stories Inc., 2021; volunteer for various campaigns and nonprofits, 2016-20
Education: Master’s degree in history (focus, American history), American Public University; dual bachelor’s in history and secondary education with a minor in middle school education, Evangel University
Email and website: votelesliehubert@gmail.com; voteleslieformilton.com
Jennifer Johns (I)
Age: 49
Address: 5534 N. Lilly Lane, Milton
Family: Married with two children, including a sophomore in the Milton district
Job: Director of community development, Mercyhealth
Prior elected office: Milton School Board since being appointed in September 2020
Other public service: Board member, Rock County Leadership Development Academy; board member, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers; board member, Janesville Country Club; member, Forward Janesville Government Relations Committee; member, Women’s Fund and MultiCultural Teaching Scholarship Committee, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin; member, cross country and track coach, St. Paul’s Lutheran School
Education: Master’s degree in student affairs in higher education, UW-La Crosse
Email or website: None provided
Joe Martin (I)
Age: 57
Address: 7021 N. Consolidated School Road, Janesville
Family: Married with three children, two of them adults and one who passed away
Job: Self-employed farmer
Prior elected office: Three years on the Milton School Board, two as president
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree, UW-Madison; Milton High School
Email or website: None provided
Sherri Shaw
Age: 61
Address: 4536 Plantation Lane, Milton
Family: Married with two adult children
Job: Realtor, Century 21 Affiliated
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: High school graduate; cosmetologist manager’s, life insurance and real estate agent licenses
Email or website: None provided
James (Jay) Williams
Age: 43
Address: 106 W. Evergreen Lane, Milton
Family: Married with two sons, one a graduate and one attending Milton High School
Job: Operations assistant, Go Riteway
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Baseball coach, Milton Rec, 11 years; football coach, Milton Youth Football Association, seven years; vice president, seven years, and coach, 14 years, Milton Monsters Wrestling
Education: Graduate of Milton High School
Email: willo8minime9@yahoo.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
Holterman: As a lifelong resident and parent of school-aged children, I believe I have a strong working knowledge of both the district and community. The most important goal of the board is to provide our children with a quality education and the tools to pursue their goals. To be successful, we need sustainable plans that provide balance to all our stakeholders.
Hubert: It’s unfortunate candidates are labeled “opponents.” It unnecessarily creates a negative tone. The people I’ve been talking with for the past year want a positive message. They want respect, a friendly ear and someone who brings some knowledge and experience. I’m an educator, mother and conservative, so that means we’ll blend ingenuity and caring about turning good kids into great adults with wise stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
Johns: I promise to keep an open mind and be objective while being fiscally accountable and responsible. I will put the student first! I bring experience as a parent, mentor, coach and community advocate, and a career encompassing experience in finance, health, higher education, community development fundraising and government — all with proven success.
Martin: As our school board election is at-large, I don’t really feel like it pits a candidate against anyone in particular. Rather, I would run on my accomplishments during my service and my vision for our path forward. I feel that I have led our district through a successful building referendum, hiring a new administrator, and educating students through the COVID-19 challenge.
Shaw: Being a business owner for over 30 years, I have learned that accountability is essential in the proper operation of any business. Every child needs a quality education to provide them with the opportunity to succeed. However, this should be provided in a fiscally responsible way. If elected, I will strive to ensure oversight and answerability.
Williams: I feel that we are all qualified to be on the board. However, I personally feel I am the best candidate as I have many years of experience working with the school district and children of Milton due to my many years of coaching. I have lived in Milton all my life and am currently raising two children here. I have seen firsthand what is important to those in our community. I understand the needs of our children and feel I can best advocate for those needs.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Holterman: As we move past the COVID-19 pandemic, our most important goal will be to successfully transition our children back to a more traditional school environment. With that, we need to reflect and assess what worked during the 2020-21 school year and find the resources to help kids catch up in areas where they may have fallen behind.
Hubert: Getting our students and staff back in the classrooms 100% of the time. This must be done as safely as possible, but also as quickly as possible. Student success is lower this year. The constant changes have taken their toll on our students, and we need to find a way to overcome the barriers and bring them back. No hybrids, no cohorts, just 100% in the classrooms with their peers. We can address this by continuing to follow the protocols put in place. With over 80% of the staff receiving their vaccine, there should be no reason not to have in-person learning.
Johns: It is a difficult issue because things right now are good; enrollment is growing, facilities are up to date, COVID-19 numbers are declining. The most important issue facing the district is how do we make this sustainable. Today is good, I want tomorrow to be great. I am ready to embrace challenges and use the current momentum to continue the quest for educational excellence.
Martin: Our most important issue is to continue to recover from COVID-19-related deficits in our student learning, and to embrace the opportunities that our facility upgrades allow us to provide for students.
Shaw: I feel it is important to have in-person schooling.
Williams: How the current school board is handling the funding allocated to the school. I would request that the board is more open to the public about how the funds are being spent and why the spending needs to be justified.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
Holterman: Many years ago, the state promised to fund two-thirds of the cost of public education. Over the years they have backed away from that promise and created an environment where there are haves and have-nots within the state. Strategic planning for successful schools requires predictable and sustainable sources of revenue. I strongly encourage the governor and Legislature to once again recommit to these ideas.
Hubert: Wisconsin needs a significant and targeted investment into early childhood development, especially from birth to 3. Adverse childhood experiences start impacting educational outcomes very early on. If we wait until kindergarten to start working on developing minds, it may be too late.
Johns: An area that is difficult to influence but very important is eliminating barriers caused by poverty and health-related obstacles that are an impediment to academic excellence. A state-initiated effort through the health department to provide well-child clinic opportunities in all districts accompanied by well-teacher/staff initiatives would go a long way toward identifying and rectifying health-related impediments to successful learning.
Martin: I would lobby the governor and Legislature to ensure the funding is available to assist school districts as they put plans in place to recover from COVID-19. A secondary issue that needs addressing is the inequity among districts in the revenue limits and the money available to schools.