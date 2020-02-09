Candidate Q&A: Milton School Board

Hall: The completion of the referendum projects and addressing the $250,000 operational referendum that ends next year. I would like to continue working with the construction company, architects and construction manager to build the most cost-effective learning environments possible. We have a really great administration team at the district office who will continue to work with the board to achieve a budget that is the most affordable.

Hoffman: The school district is in the middle of a large building/renovation project, based on a recently passed referendum, that is affecting the majority of school buildings in the district. If elected, I look forward to cooperatively working with the other board members to ensure the project is completed in a timely manner and on budget.

Holterman: I believe our greatest challenge is finding the proper balance between school achievement and school finance. Providing a top-notch education to our children is and should remain our ultimate goal. To do that in the most cost effective manner requires that we have a strategic plan that defines our priorities and creates a road map with a sustainable source of funding for the long term.