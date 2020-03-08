Candidate Q&A: Milton School Board

Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Milton School Board in the April 7 election. The term is for three years. (I) denotes for incumbent.
Shelly Crull-Hanke
Age: 55
Address: 2713 Twelve Oaks Drive, Milton
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Middle school science teacher, Beloit Turner School District, 28 years
Prior elected office: Milton School Board, 2015-18
Other public service: Milton High School design team, 2007-08; Janesville Aquatics Committee, 2006-07; Community Strategic Plan Committee, 2014-15; various committees while on School Board
Education: Medical assistant degree, Blackhawk Technical College; associate degree, UW-Rock County; bachelor’s degree in elementary education with minors in biology and health, UW-Whitewater; education master’s degree in professional development, UW-La Crosse
Email: scrullha@hotmail.com
Karen Hall (I)
Age: 54
Address: 4244 Newville Road, Janesville
Family: Married with five children
Job: Guest advocate at Target
Prior elected office: Current Milton School Board member
Other public service: Served on Parents at Milton West School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology
Email: hallk@milton.k12.wi.us
Mike Hoffman
Age: 56
Address: 34 Third St., Milton
Family: Unmarried with no sons or daughters
Job: Recently retired after teaching 30 years in the Milton School District
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member for the nonprofit Children’s World Impact, six years; served on the board of trustees for local church
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Wheaton College; master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis, UW-Madison
Email or website: Declined to provide
David Holterman
Age: 44
Address: 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton
Family: Married with three children
Job: Vice president, First Community Bank in Milton
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Chairman, Government Relations Council at Forward Janesville; treasurer, Blackhawk Technical College Foundation; member, Janesville Morning Rotary Club; volunteer, Milton Show Choir Parent’s Group; assistant coach, Milton Youth Football. Former member, City of Milton Economic Development Commission; former president and board member, Milton Chamber of Commerce
Education: Milton High School, class of 1993; bachelor’s degree in business administration, UW-Whitewater; graduate school courses in banking, UW-Madison
Email: Holterman@fcbmilton.com
Q&A
Did you support the 2019 facilities referendum? Why or why not?
Crull-Hanke: Yes, I absolutely did as a citizen. It was not a new high school, but it was a start to getting needed projects passed. Unfortunately, the community is getting less for their money based on increased interest rates on money borrowed and increased building costs since the first referendum in 2016.
Hall: Yes, I did. The students and staff deserve the best possible learning/teaching environment we as a district can provide. The students attending school now are different learners than students from five, 10 or even 15 years ago. They deserve a learning environment that is best suited to meet their needs.
Hoffman: I did support the referendum. Overcrowding and lack of adequate learning space is a huge issue in the majority of our school buildings. Our students deserve to learn in updated, modern learning environments. Even with the passing of the referendum, our current mill rate is 9.26, which is very comparable, and in many cases lower than surrounding districts.
Holterman: The referendum does a great deal to provide a districtwide solution to our districtwide needs. All but one building is receiving upgrades and improves how we deliver an education to our children. As a parent, I could see these needs and am proud of the solution offered by the referendum.
What is the best way to improve student literacy?
Crull-Hanke: Early childhood includes getting the parents involved in reading and giving them strategies to use with their children. Having a balanced literacy program which includes oral, guided, and independent reading, writing, and repetitive use of phonics and site words. Middle school age would be to get books in their hands instead of phones!
Hall: I think the best way to improve student literacy is to meet the individual student where they are at. At the same time, we need to challenge each student to do their best. While electronics have their place, I feel we need to get books and print media back into the hands of students.
Hoffman: In Milton we collect a great deal of data on students of all grade levels in the area of literacy. We have the ability to analyze the data and identify standards that are in need of improvement. Concentrating instruction in these areas for students of all learning abilities is the best way to improve literacy and academic achievement.
Holterman: We need parental involvement and one-on-one interaction with students. We start early in the pre-K/elementary setting and maintain both reasonable class sizes as well as a reasonable staff-to-student ratio. Additionally, we measure progress among students and assign additional resources if we identify kids that are struggling to keep up.
What are three creative ways the School District could save money?
Crull-Hanke: 1) Examine district spending and ways to be more creative and efficient with budget. Evolving programming by looking at current needs vs. outdated programs, and shifting dollars from one program to improve another. 2) Track budget dollars not being spent and invest those dollars in other programs. 3) Creating partnerships with businesses in the community and grant writing.
Hall: Three creative ways the district could save money include community partnerships with area stakeholders. Second, encourage naming rights for “big ticket” projects, such as the stadium. Finally, look at combining services with other schools or online/distance learning.
Hoffman: 1) Continue to look at health care options/staff benefits that are less expensive, but don’t decrease the quality of services. 2) An aggressive salary schedule that attracts and retains teachers. 3) Research a blended model of online and traditional learning, which would allow more students to be reached with less staff costs.
Holterman: 1) Maximizing vendor relationships — a current example is our successful partnership with CESA2. 2) Energy efficiency — we have approximately 1 million square feet of building space, making modest improvements will pay significant dividends. 3) Technology — Seeking the best long-term value for our technology resources. (Apple versus Google versus Microsoft, lease versus buy, etc.)