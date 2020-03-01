Candidate Q&A: Middleton Mayor

Paulsen: Lead from behind as servant, building consensus and communicating vision, not out in front for publicity. Praise in public, disagree respectfully in private. Pragmatic problem solver. Mayor is not the city administrator; don’t micromanage. Listen to and respect Council and staff. Bring many voices into conversation, especially marginalized voices.

What is your plan to address flooding issues in your community?

Brar: To repair damage to our conservancy and ponds from 2018 floods; and to minimize severity of future floods. Much of our flood water comes from Madison and Springfield; work with them on solutions. Implement permanent solution to flooding of our ponds and increase water holding capacity of PBC detention ponds.

Paulsen: Fight climate change. Remove sediment; dredge ponds. Repair and naturalize streambanks. Support stormwater fees to repair conservancy and increase storage capacity and flow. Increase pump capacity at Tiedeman’s and install pump at Graber. Implement Creek Corridor Master Plan; relocate and remove some bridges and shallow-rooted trees in floodway.

How can the city increase its supply of affordable housing?