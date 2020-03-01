Candidate Q&A: Middleton Mayor

Two candidates are vying for a three-year term as mayor of Middleton in the April 7 election. (I) denotes incumbent.
Gurdip Brar (I)
Age: 74
Address: 1312 Sweeney Drive
Family: Married, two adult children
Job: Mayor since 2017; retired research scientist, Agracetus
Prior elected office: Middleton City Council member, 2008-2017
Other public service: Middleton-Cross Plains School District, long-range planning and science and technology committees; started Middleton High School Key Club in 1994; Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader; past chairman, Scouting-for-Food; past board member and commissioner, Middleton Youth Soccer Club; past president and trustee, Middleton Good Neighbor Festival; United Way School of Hope committee; co-founder, Friends of Kettle Ponds; Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, restoration and management committee; Middleton Kiwanis president, 1997-98; past governor and trustee, Kiwanis; past member, Pedestrian, Bike and Transit Committee; Middleton Airport Commission; Library Board; Conservation Lands Commission
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture and master’s degree in genetics, Punjab Agricultural University; Ph.D. in genetics, University of California-Riverside
Email or website: re-electmayorbrar.com, gurdipbrar@hotmail.com
Kurt Paulsen
Age: 49
Address: 6921 Ramsey Road
Family: Married, three children
You have free articles remaining.
Job: Associate professor, urban planning, UW-Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Middleton Plan Commission, Middleton workforce housing committee
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics, political science and urban studies, Northwestern University; master’s degrees in agricultural and applied economics and policy and public administration, UW-Madison; Ph.D. in urban planning and policy, Rutgers University
Email or website: kurtpaulsen.com, paulsen4mayor@gmail.com
Q&A
How would you describe your leadership style?
Brar: A mayor who is visible, approachable, listens to citizen concerns, ensuring citizens their mayor cares and represents their interests, and their taxes are well-spent. Who works diligently on goals with staff, city committees, and council members to get things done. Provides vision; work with regional leaders on issues of common concern.
Paulsen: Lead from behind as servant, building consensus and communicating vision, not out in front for publicity. Praise in public, disagree respectfully in private. Pragmatic problem solver. Mayor is not the city administrator; don’t micromanage. Listen to and respect Council and staff. Bring many voices into conversation, especially marginalized voices.
What is your plan to address flooding issues in your community?
Brar: To repair damage to our conservancy and ponds from 2018 floods; and to minimize severity of future floods. Much of our flood water comes from Madison and Springfield; work with them on solutions. Implement permanent solution to flooding of our ponds and increase water holding capacity of PBC detention ponds.
Paulsen: Fight climate change. Remove sediment; dredge ponds. Repair and naturalize streambanks. Support stormwater fees to repair conservancy and increase storage capacity and flow. Increase pump capacity at Tiedeman’s and install pump at Graber. Implement Creek Corridor Master Plan; relocate and remove some bridges and shallow-rooted trees in floodway.
How can the city increase its supply of affordable housing?
Brar: The city has done well in encouraging the construction of affordable housing. Our challenge is to build starter homes for young families such as smaller homes on smaller lots, condos, and duplexes. This might involve changing zoning laws and evaluating other measures that have been successful elsewhere.
Paulsen: Increase all types of housing, including affordable rental and homeownership options. Continue successful strategy to leverage federal tax credits and state programs with city TIF resources as gap financing. Preserve existing older multifamily and single-family housing which is “naturally affordable” with low-interest loans for energy efficiency and rehab.