Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Emily Kuhn

Age: 46

Family: My family includes my husband, Sam; my children, Tom and Annika, and our bulldog

Job: Project manager, Social Security

Prior elected office: Middleton City Council, District 4, the Lakeview Park area from 2018–present. Previously served on the Italian Village Board (Ohio), 2007-2009.

Other public service: Sauk Trail PTA treasurer from 2022-present; Middleton Community Church, Sunday school teacher, from 2022-present, assistant from 2017-2022; Wisconsin State Interagency Council on Homelessness member from 2013-2018; Women’s Caucus chair, Democratic Party of Wisconsin, from 2016-2018; city committees include Aging Commission member from 2018-present; public safety member from 2018-present, served as chair from 2018-2020; personnel committee member from 2021-present; finance committee member from 2022-present; previously served as a member of the Workforce Housing Committee from 2017-2018, the arts commission from 2018-2019, and the Ethics Commission from 2019-2021

Education: Carthage College, Bachelor of Arts in international political economics and Spanish; University of Minnesota, Humphrey Institute with a master's in public policy with a specialization in economic development. In 2002, I presented my graduate research at the National Transportation Research Board in Washington, D.C.

Kathy Olson

Age: 64

Family: Husband, Steve; daughter, Michele (Micki) Olson, Ph.D.; son, David Olson, J.D.

Job: Retired

Prior elected office: Middleton District 1 alder for 8 years, two terms as council president

Other public service: Middleton Kiwanis, Middleton Area Historical Society past president and life member, St. Bernard’s religious education teacher and playroom supervisor (11 years), Historic Middleton Station Neighborhood Association co-founder and past president, Middleton Education Support Association past vice president

Education: Madison College, computer programming; attended Edgewood College; LEED AP (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Accredited Professional)

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Kuhn: With more than 20 years of federal service at Social Security, I have managed both people and projects. I was recruited to the county to manage more than 60 people in two facilities. As an economist, I have experience in strategic planning, designing data analytics, writing national policy, and training more than 1,000 managers on recruiting for diversity and hiring for excellence, as well as leading in times of crisis.

Olson: Proven leadership: Two terms council president, chaired numerous committees including Downtown Community Campus Planning Committee, past president local historical society and neighborhood association, past vice-president Middleton Education Support Association. Extensive Experience: Served on 13 committees and many special projects/work groups, as both citizen and elected official. Accomplishments: Stone Horse Green, Clean-and-Green recycling events resulting in permanent recycling center, pump upgrades to Tiedeman Pond. Many traffic safety improvements, including stoplights and four-way stops.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Kuhn: Community Campus downtown with five buildings: City Hall, library, senior center, youth center and parking lot. With facility use different post-pandemic, I feel the city needs to reconsider pre-pandemic building plan and prioritize spending, for which I would lead. For example, the senior center programs are robust with programs offered in hallways. A parking garage would assist daily park and riders recently affected by the newly limited mass transit route.

Olson: Middleton continues to face funding challenges because of state-imposed levy limits. The proposed state budget would send 20% of state’s sales tax revenue back to communities. (There is) $1.4 million proposed for Middleton to address public safety needs and necessary infrastructure improvements such as street repairs, energy efficiency upgrades to buildings and expanding public transportation. As mayor, I will prioritize funding for the essential work of our public safety professionals and infrastructure improvements.

What does the city need to spend more on, and what can it spend less on?

Kuhn: The city should spend more on planting trees along University Avenue to foster a strolling corridor towards downtown; infusing community events and lengthening business district. The city can spend less on Community Campus, which doubled in cost from $40 million pre-pandemic to $80 million post-pandemic. The timeline for building is five years when TIF closes to help fund the project; with costs doubling, city should redesign or prioritize buildings in need.

Olson: Spend more on public safety. Our recent referendum added two police officers, but staffing is still below recommended levels. We need to invest in technology so our city staff can work more efficiently, which will allow more time to focus on strategic goals. We can spend less on fuel and energy costs by converting to more energy efficient equipment such as LED streetlights and electric vehicles when feasible.