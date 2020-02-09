Candidate Q&A: Middleton mayor primary

Three candidates are vying for a three-year term as mayor of Middleton. The top two candidates in the Feb. 18 primary will compete in the April 7 election. (I) denotes incumbent.
Gurdip Brar (I)
Age: 74
Address: 1312 Sweeney Drive
Family: Married, two adult children
Job: Mayor since 2017; retired research scientist, Agracetus
Prior elected office: Middleton City Council member, 2008-2017
Other public service: Middleton-Cross Plains School District, long-range planning and science and technology committees; started Middleton High School Key Club in 1994; Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader; past chairman, Scouting-for-Food; past board member and commissioner, Middleton Youth Soccer Club; past president and trustee, Middleton Good Neighbor Festival; United Way School of Hope committee; co-founder, Friends of Kettle Ponds; Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, restoration and management committee; Middleton Kiwanis president, 1997-98; past governor and trustee, Kiwanis; past member, Pedestrian, Bike and Transit Committee; Middleton Airport Commission; Library Board; Conservation Lands Commission
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture and master’s degree in genetics, Punjab Agricultural University. Ph.D. in genetics, University of California-Riverside
Email or Website: re-electmayorbrar.com, gurdipbrar@hotmail.com
Kurt Paulsen
Age: 49
Address: 6921 Ramsey Road
Family: Married, three children
Job: Associate professor, urban planning, UW-Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Middleton Plan Commission, Middleton workforce housing committee
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics, political science and urban studies, Northwestern University; master’s degrees in agricultural and applied economics and policy and public administration, UW-Madison; Ph.D. in urban planning and policy, Rutgers University
Email or Website: kurtpaulsen.com, paulsen4mayor@gmail.com
Dan Ramsey II
You have free articles remaining.
Age: 57
Address: 5713 Highland Way
Family: Married, six children
Job: Property management, RPM Management
Prior elected office: Middleton City Council member, two terms; current council president
Other public service: Plan Commission, Finance Committee, Conservancy Lands Committee, Water Resources Commission, License and Ordinance Committee, Pedestrian, Bike and Transit Committee
Education: Associate degree in accounting, Madison Area Technical College
Email or website: www.ramseyformayor.com, ramseyformayor@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Brar: I actively solicit constituent opinions and use these opinions in my approach in guiding the city’s decision-making. My achievements as mayor include road improvement; repair and re-opening of conservancy trails after the 2018 flood; getting $900,000 from Dane County for conservancy repairs; and bringing new voices into city committees.
Paulsen: I am running for mayor based on Middleton’s shared values of equity and sustainability. In my job, I help local governments around the state on housing, planning and finance issues. I have a positive vision of the future for the city that is welcoming, inclusive and fights climate change.
Ramsey: Three key reasons: Community, common sense and communication. As mayor, I will work tirelessly to not only verbalize problems, but propose practical steps leading our community towards common sense solutions that work for everyone. Communication means consensus building; listening first, listening more, talking less. These are my strengths.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Brar: Repairing flood damage to Pheasant Branch Conservancy and protection of our ponds from future flooding is our challenge. I am working with regional partners to address flood mitigation. A second issue is the repair of more of Middleton’s roads. A third issue is the shortage of affordable housing.
Paulsen: Sustainability. Reinvest in Pheasant Branch Conservancy to restore and protect from increased rainfall and undertake comprehensive watershed and stormwater planning. Compact, dense urban development and infill to facilitate increased transit service and promote biking and walking to reduce auto-dependence and fight climate change. Invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency.
Ramsey: Providing a road map forward recalling our heritage and planning a future where everyone can work and live in this city. Affordable owner-occupied homes and multi-family housing units powered by clean energy options, transportation solutions such as bike/pedestrian paths and expanded public transit are some common sense ideas.
What are three ways you can better manage your municipal budget?
Brar: Set short-term and long-term goals and find the best ways to achieve them. Apply for county, state and federal grants; prioritize all funding requests; and use TIF money efficiently to get the best for our city; manage debt wisely. Ensure timely, competitive bidding of capital projects and engineering and consulting services.
Paulsen: In inflation-adjusted per-capita terms, property taxes in Middleton are up but expenditures are significantly down. The state government squeezes cities with cuts to shared revenue and extreme levy caps. We need to be honest with voters: To maintain levels of service, we need additional revenue. Enforce TIF policy.
Ramsey: First, a focus on zero-based budget where expenses, other than fixed personnel expense, are justified for the upcoming year. Second, mid-year departmental reviews should ensure the city is staying on budget. Third, collaboration with neighboring communities helps identify potential savings through cooperative negotiating of contracts, such as bus service.