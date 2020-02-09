Candidate Q&A: Middleton mayor primary

Paulsen: I am running for mayor based on Middleton’s shared values of equity and sustainability. In my job, I help local governments around the state on housing, planning and finance issues. I have a positive vision of the future for the city that is welcoming, inclusive and fights climate change.

Ramsey: Three key reasons: Community, common sense and communication. As mayor, I will work tirelessly to not only verbalize problems, but propose practical steps leading our community towards common sense solutions that work for everyone. Communication means consensus building; listening first, listening more, talking less. These are my strengths.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Brar: Repairing flood damage to Pheasant Branch Conservancy and protection of our ponds from future flooding is our challenge. I am working with regional partners to address flood mitigation. A second issue is the repair of more of Middleton’s roads. A third issue is the shortage of affordable housing.