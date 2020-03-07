Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?

Ashley: I know the power of education because education empowered me. As the first in my family to pursue a college education, I had no resources and no college guidance. As a result, I’m passionate about education, and committed to providing opportunities for students to identify their career path.

Kinne: I am not running against anyone. I am running for another term. Our district has made progress on the issue of achievement and equity, and I want to finish what we have started. Also, I want to be part of improving our district not only for students, but for teachers as well. That will be a priority in my next term.

McCallum: I’m a mom of young kids and I have a strong connection with what’s going on in our elementary schools. I believe that if we can successfully tackle issues in our elementary schools, we will have students who are better ready to learn in later grades.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?