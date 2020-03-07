Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board in the April 7 spring election. The terms are for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Annette Ashley (I)
Age: 55
Address: 3702 Mandimus Court, Middleton
Family: Married with three children
Job: Director of professionalism and engagement for State Bar of Wisconsin
Prior elected office: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School Board for nine years, including as vice president and clerk
Other public service: Board member and publicity chairwoman of Choral Boosters for Middleton High School, board member of Band Orchestra Parents Association for Middleton High School, president of the Kromrey Middle School parent-teacher organization
Education: Law degree, Hamline University School of Law; bachelor's degree in business administration, UW-La Crosse
Email or website: www.annetteformcpasd.com
Paul Kinne (I)
Age: 52
Address: 7315 Elmwood Ave., Middleton
Family: Married with three school-age children
Job: Attorney
Prior elected office: Middleton City Council, 2009-13
Other public service: Middleton Police Commission, Middleton Endowment Board
Education: Law degree, UW-Madison
Email or website: None
Katie McCallum
Age: 36
Address: 1305 Boundary Road, Middleton
Family: Married with three children
Job: Stay-at-home mom
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former chairwoman of Wisconsin Ethics Commission
Education: Bachelor's degree in journalism and political science, UW-Madison
Email or website: facebook.com/McCallumforSchoolBoard
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Ashley: I know the power of education because education empowered me. As the first in my family to pursue a college education, I had no resources and no college guidance. As a result, I’m passionate about education, and committed to providing opportunities for students to identify their career path.
Kinne: I am not running against anyone. I am running for another term. Our district has made progress on the issue of achievement and equity, and I want to finish what we have started. Also, I want to be part of improving our district not only for students, but for teachers as well. That will be a priority in my next term.
McCallum: I’m a mom of young kids and I have a strong connection with what’s going on in our elementary schools. I believe that if we can successfully tackle issues in our elementary schools, we will have students who are better ready to learn in later grades.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Ashley: With a new elementary school opening this fall, new boundary lines, and a high school building project in full swing, a smooth transition to help students, staff and families adjust to these changes is a top priority. We must also address middle school space needs and attract/retain a top-notch staff.
Kinne: We face a teacher and other educational staff shortage. We are currently engaging in a revamp of Middleton's compensation plan that should help. We also need a culture that makes teachers want to go to work, and are implementing changes toward that end. Finally, we have increased outreach to communities of color so our staff looks more like our students
McCallum: Our district is growing rapidly which brings opportunities and challenges. How we handle the changes now will dictate the success of our district well into the future. Our high school is poised to be among the biggest in Wisconsin; we need to meet the needs of all students as our population grows.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Ashley: We are fortunate that the MCPASD community supports equitable education. Raising achievement levels starts with knowing students, finding their unique talents/interests and identifying the best way to reach them. It requires equitably allocating available resources to those with the greatest needs. Education cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach.
Kinne: Changes in curriculum are part of the answer, and at our last meeting, we are considering student-suggested changes. Reallocating resources according to need is another way the district is working to raise achievement without raising taxes.
McCallum: Classroom disruptions inhibit learning, and students who don’t feel safe at school aren’t able to make progress. We can make major strides in student achievement by addressing behavior issues in our schools.