Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board

What's the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Shepler: As we finish this COVID-impacted school year, we need to focus on planning for 2021-22. The district should be prepared for a greater need for equitable individualized instruction and social-emotional support for students. This is an opportunity for our district to reclaim its status as innovative educators by involving teachers, parents and students in the planning process.

Thompson: COVID-19 is an important issue in this election. I approve of the superintendent’s current plan allowing parents to choose whether to go online or in-person. However, I want to make sure that safety practices provide protections for staff members and students alike. Teachers shouldn’t have to choose between their health and a job.

What new strategy would you pursue to close your district's achievement gap?