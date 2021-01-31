Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board

Q&A

What distinguishes you from your opponents?

McCallum: I’m uniquely engaged with parents and staff from all over the district, and I make it a point to listen to different experiences so that I can represent a broad range of viewpoints. I’ve engaged with the district on many levels, including serving on the internal boundary committee. I have a strong understanding of how the district operates and what we can do to better serve our students.

Shepler: I feel my experience as a social justice educator and the fact that I am the parent of two children currently enrolled in our district make me uniquely qualified to understand both the teacher and parent perspective on the issues that are facing our district today.

Thompson: My recent experience as a student having graduated just last year. I know what it’s like first-hand to experience online education and the problems that come with it but I also have other concerns besides COVID-19. I think the district should still pursue its schools around racial equity and should pursue a goal of student-centered learning across the district.

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?