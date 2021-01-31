Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board

Three candidates are running for an open seat to represent Area IV on the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board with the top two vote-getters in the Feb. 16 primary moving on to the April general election. The term is for three years.
Katie McCallum
Age: 37
Address: 1305 Boundary Road, Middleton
Family: Married with three children
Job: Stay-at-home mom
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Commissioner and chair of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, 2016-2019
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, UW-Madison
Email or Website: facebook.com/katiemccallumwi
Gail Shepler
Age: 51
Address: 7509 Voss Parkway, Middleton
Family: Married with two children
Job: Full-time parent and former first-grade teacher
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Executive committee member and operations committee co-chair for nonprofit Reading to Kids; classroom and PTO volunteer at Elm Lawn Elementary School
Education: Master’s degree in education with social justice focus, UCLA; bachelor’s degree in psychology, Smith College
Email or Website: facebook.com/gailforschoolboard
Matthew Thompson
Age: 19
Address: 6120 Century Ave., Middleton
Family: Single
Job: Paid organizing intern at Leaders Igniting Transformation
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Clark Street Community School Governance Board and Dane County Board Finance Committee
Education: UW-Green Bay, Clark Street Community School
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
McCallum: I’m uniquely engaged with parents and staff from all over the district, and I make it a point to listen to different experiences so that I can represent a broad range of viewpoints. I’ve engaged with the district on many levels, including serving on the internal boundary committee. I have a strong understanding of how the district operates and what we can do to better serve our students.
Shepler: I feel my experience as a social justice educator and the fact that I am the parent of two children currently enrolled in our district make me uniquely qualified to understand both the teacher and parent perspective on the issues that are facing our district today.
Thompson: My recent experience as a student having graduated just last year. I know what it’s like first-hand to experience online education and the problems that come with it but I also have other concerns besides COVID-19. I think the district should still pursue its schools around racial equity and should pursue a goal of student-centered learning across the district.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
McCallum: Without a doubt, getting kids back in school. Elementary students are poised to go back under a hybrid model, meaning two days of in-person school a week. There is uncertainty surrounding when older grades will return, and when all kids will be back in school full time. We need leaders who will make a plan, take action, and communicate effectively with parents and the community.
Shepler: COVID-19 has changed not only how students learn, but the role of caregivers in the learning process. Unfortunately, an increase in responsibility has not led to an increase in influence. Parents don’t feel heard. Surveys, listening sessions, and parent and student involvement in district academic planning are some ways to make sure they have an outlet for their ideas.
Thompson: COVID-19 is an important issue in this election. I approve of the superintendent’s current plan allowing parents to choose whether to go online or in-person. However, I want to make sure that safety practices provide protections for staff members and students alike. Teachers shouldn’t have to choose between their health and a job.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
McCallum: We face a projected $373.1 million deficit as we look toward the 2021-23 state budget, so I would first lobby to bring our overall spending in line with revenue while prioritizing education spending. Districts need funding to offer tutoring programs for students who have lost significant instructional time, and to cover expenses related to protecting students and staff from COVID transmission.
Shepler: COVID-19 and the resulting virtual learning has led to vastly different experiences from student to student. The governor and Legislature should provide schools with grants to hire additional paraeducators and specialists next year to address the academic and social/emotional needs of each student. Teachers alone cannot provide the individualized attention that will be required.
Thompson: More PPE protection and money for school districts because I think it’s important that for next year to look at opening up safely. The state Legislature, which is fully responsible for lack of leadership in this state, should actually do the work of government and govern. Speaker Vos should stop wasting taxpayer dollars for their unearned paid leave.