Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board Area V

Seerha: I bring a fresh perspective. As a recent graduate of MCPASD, I have faced and know the issues that occur in our schools today. My campaign is a grassroots effort that is supported by families in the area passionate about creating positive change. We have and will continue to bring residents to the table where they engage in decision-making.

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Niesen: Short-term: Return to in-person learning. I provide valuable experience as a medical doctor and would open our schools safely and efficiently. This would include vaccinations of teachers/staff, and continued analysis of data/published guidelines. Long-term: Develop an "individual plan for success" for each student after graduation. Students would pursue what they are passionate about: college, tech school, trades, military, etc.

Seerha: Besides the immediate concern of getting students safely back into schools as soon as possible, I am passionate about equity. Currently, our schools have disparities between racial and economic lines. Our district vision is “Inclusive, innovative and inspiring schools where every student thrives.” I will work to ensure this vision becomes a reality through effective policy change.