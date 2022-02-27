Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board, Area IV

A lifelong Middleton resident is challenging the president of the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board to represent Area IV in the April 5 spring election. The term is for three years.

Bob Hesselbein (I)

Age: 69

Address: 1420 N. High Point Road, Middleton

Family: Wife, Dianne Hesselbein, five children

Job: Retired airline pilot and U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel

Prior elected office: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board, 2011 to 2014 and 2018 to present.

Other public service: Wisconsin Veterans Museum historian guide, 2012 to present; volunteer public safety helicopter pilot and chief pilot, AIR-ONE, 2010 to 2016; federal flight deck officer, 2004 to 2012.

Education: Bachelor of science in business, organizational behavior, Kent State University.

Email or website: beaner1138@gmail.com

Eric Simon

Age: 40

Address: 1314 N. High Point Road, Middleton

Family: Wife, Melissa; daughters Kendall (10), Kamryn (8), Scarlett (5)

Job: Water operator at the City of Middleton Water Utility

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Associate member, Middleton Baseball & Softball Commission (2 years)

Education: Middleton High School (2000); UW-La Crosse (2005), marketing degree.

Email or website: ericsimon4mcpasd.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Hesselbein: My years of service taught me to listen, and my priorities are clear: safe schools; excellence in teaching; ensure students have resources to achieve their very best; spend tax dollars wisely. As board president I led the board to increase community listening and participation, adapt as science and safety dictates, and ensure lost learning is restored in a healthy classroom setting. MCPASD is recognized as the best in Dane County, and I will do my utmost to sustain this mark of excellence.

Simon: As a life-long member of Middleton with deep family ties, I am a champion for not only our students, teachers, staff and parents but the overall MCPASD population. My approach is a collaborative strategy with a desired outcome of meeting shared goals with all key constituents. My passion for education and the MCPASD positions me to best represent the voice of all dedicated community members as a non-partisan candidate.

What is the most important issues in this election and how would you address it?

Hesselbein: The greatest challenge is the ongoing political effort by certain elements to undermine the premise of public education through underfunding. Restoring adequate funding will allow districts to attract new educators and retain talented teachers, the key people needed to ensure our kids are prepared for the 21st Century.

Simon: Even with schools currently in-person, we continue to see the lasting effects the pandemic had on our students, teachers and staff from a mental health standpoint. We need to be honest and proactive about these issues, which exist beyond the pandemic, and establish resources to help support those in need.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Hesselbein: Simplify funding formulas and increase K-12 funds to meet the needs of district school systems. Across the state school districts are being forced to seek local funding through operational referendums to finance expenses that used to be met through the state funding mechanism. If lawmakers don’t want to pay for public education, admit it or remedy the shortages.

Simon: I would advocate for more funding to support the needs of our students, teachers and staff who have and are suffering from mental health issues. In addition to that, I would ask lawmakers to provide resources that support literacy, especially at the elementary level. We need to allow our teachers and staff to ensure every student has access to the learning needed to fully succeed.