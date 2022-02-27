Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board, Area III

A stay-at-home mother is challenging a one-term incumbent to represent Area III on the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board in the April 5 spring election. The term is for three years.

Tabitha Hansen

Age: 32

Address: 644 Big Stone Trail, Middleton

Family: Married with five young children

Job: Stay-at-home mom

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: President and founder of PTO; leadership team of preschool co-op; board member and founding member of neighborhood association

Education: Orange Coast College, Long Beach City College, Cal State Dominguez Hills. Bachelor of arts with honors in theatre arts

Email or website: Tabithaforschoolboard.com and tabithaforschoolboard@gmail.com

Minza Karim (I)

Age: 44

Address: 9419 Stoneywood Blvd., Middleton

Family: Married with three boys

Job: Administrative assistant at Madinah Academy of Madison

Prior elected office: Current board member at Middleton-Cross Plains School District

Other public service: None

Education: Associates from SUNY, New York in public policy

Email or website: minzakarim@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Hansen: I am a stay-at-home mother of five. As our children will be in this district for the next 17 years, serving on the school board is a crucial way that I can shape the future of their education and that of the children of my community for the better. I believe all employees should have a say in their work and outcomes. By running for I am working to have that same say in my children’s education.

Karim: Experienced board member, went through most challenges of pandemic, very communicable and transparent with community, responsive to community needs, voice for diverse representation and equity.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Hansen: The pandemic has created extremely challenging times for our community. Students and staff alike have experienced uncommon changes. The biggest challenge for public education today is that our community has lost faith in this institution. We need to use the intelligent resources we have in our teachers and staff along with our board to come up with creative ways to rebuild that trust and make our community even better for it.

Karim: Safety for schools and budget challenges. We need safer schools for all and I am and will work vigilantly with the administration to make it more safer for our students and staff. Budget shortfalls has been an issue since pandemic hit. Districts are in dire need of increased budget per pupil, retaining staff and new hires due to the compensation packages.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Hansen: Have the curriculum and classes in place to allow all students to thrive no matter their socio-economic background or walk of life. We need to increase our funding for early reading intervention. If children are not able to read then it can negatively effect the rest of their lives. We need to catch them up where it matters most in the K-3 classrooms, with books, specialists and diverse material.

Karim: Budget increase per pupil. More funds for compensation and for operational funding.