Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board, Area I

A retired teacher and immigrant scientist are competing to represent Area I on the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board in the April 5 spring election. The term is for three years.

Gene E. Ananiev

Age: 42

Address: 4110 Teal Court, Middleton

Family: Wife and two daughters, 5 and 1½

Job: Research Services Manager, UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Northlake HOA, 2018 to present

Education: Bachelor of science in biology, Worcester Polytechnic Institute; Ph.D. in cellular and molecular biology, UW-Madison; MCPM, UW-Madison School of Business.

Email or website: geneananiev.com

Sheila Dahmen Hibner (I)

Age: 62

Address: 4227 Redtail Pass, Middleton

Family: Married with three children

Job: Retired teacher

Prior elected office: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board since 2021

Other public service: Wisconsin DECA Director of State Competitive Events (25 years); Wisconsin DECA Center Board (6 years); Middleton Chamber of Commerce Education Committee (3 years); Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee (5 years); Middleton Bluebirds Basketball Program Assistant Director (14 years).

Education: Middleton High School; UW-Whitewater, bachelor of science in marketing education.

Email or website: sheila.dahmen.hibner@gmail.com and facebook.com/sheilaforschoolboard

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Ananiev: I am a district parent. As an immigrant and a scientist I offer a different perspective and skill set. My scientific expertise is valuable for dealing with the pandemic concerns. My upbringing in an immigrant household taught me that education drives prosperity and class mobility. Our schools must raise academic standards with more emphasis placed on math and science. I am an independent who promises to look at issues without partisan bias, using science, history, and parental input as guidance.

Dahmen Hibner: I taught in public schools for 35 years. I bring a perspective that most school board members don’t have. I know what happens inside schools because I have experienced it. Not only am I a Middleton High School graduate, I also had three children attend and graduate from MCPASD. I pride myself on being a champion for students, staff, families, and our community. I am a current board member and have been diligent about listening to stakeholders, seeking out feedback, and identifying solutions.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Ananiev: Keeping schools open for in-person learning, addressing learning loss suffered during the pandemic. Math proficiency in the district dropped to 54% in 2021. Virtual learning failed our kids. The pandemic is not over, the district needs to put in place a robust COVID mitigation strategy that prioritizes in-person learning. There is extensive scientific data that prolonged school closures did more harm than good for children. Schools should be the last institution to close, and the first to open.

Dahmen Hibner: The most immediate need is pandemic recovery and support for our students and staff. We need to identify how students have suffered socially, emotionally, and academically and develop plans to address and evaluate each of these challenges. Academic opportunities may include learning outside of the school day. Our staff also needs support after managing two years of learning in a pandemic. We need to make sure that staff well-being and mental health concerns are being addressed as well.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Ananiev: Prioritize teacher and staff salaries and benefits in state and local budgets. Give districts more flexibility with how school funding is used. Staff retention should be top priority for budgets — people before buildings. There will be significant inflation in the next 5-10 years, we must make sure that teachers and school staff do not suffer de facto pay cuts because of stagnating wages. This will be an especially challenging problem for all public sector workers in the next 5-10 years.

Dahmen Hibner: Consistent and adequate school funding is the clear No. 1 challenge Wisconsin public schools face. Over the past 10 years, the state has failed to increase the per pupil revenue limit amount six times. This puts an impossible burden on districts. If you are a district and your enrollment isn’t growing, you either need to pass an operational referendum or make cuts to programs and staffing. In addition, we need to stop the attacks on the profession. Our educators should be valued and supported.