Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Lucas Morgan

Age: 41

Family: Single

Job: Legal paraprofessional, Perkins Coie LLP

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: University of Wisconsin-Madison, B.A. (history, philosophy, political science)

Email and website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/539660524883431

Katy Nelson (I)

Age: 58

Family: My partner of 12 years, Eric

Job: Owner/personal trainer, Zucca Pilates & Functional Fitness, Middleton

Prior elected office: Alder, District 3, Middleton Common Council, 2019-2023

Other public service: Zoning Board of Appeals, City of Middleton, 2017-2019; Workforce Housing committee, Sustainability Committee, Arts Committee, Community Development Authority, chair of License & Ordinance Committee

Education: BBA-marketing, UW-Whitewater

Email & Website: katy@zuccapilates.com; Facebook: Katy Nelson for Alder, District 3, Middleton

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Morgan: A lifetime of residency and appreciation for the charm and character of the city along with a fresh face and new perspective.

Nelson: As I have been in office for four years, I am familiar with our city government and can more efficiently help my constituents. I have a passion for our city. Many of my legislative proposals have been enacted, supporting the effectiveness of my work.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Morgan: One of the more important issues I am concerned with is balancing housing needs, development and growth in a reasonable and responsible manner while simultaneously maintaining the quaintness and charisma that Middleton is known for. I would address this issue by continuing to support the creation of missing middle housing and neighborhoods over large-scale luxury apartment complexes.

Nelson: The city of Middleton faces a significant housing shortage, not unlike other communities. The city is a net provider of over 10,000 jobs, with nearly 19,000 people commuting into Middleton every day. It is the goal of the city to have people be able to live near their work. A continued focus on affordable housing will be essential. One way I’d like to see that addressed is a change in the zoning ordinance that would allow ADUs (accessory dwelling units) in R1 neighborhoods. Another is to convert some apartment buildings into condos, which would offer more home ownership. The state-imposed tax levy limits are an ongoing challenge to the city. To work within these limitations, we need to be smart about the costs and benefits of development, city services and use of green space. We always want to use taxpayers’ money as prudently as possible.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Morgan: Limit tax increases through planning and budgeting to ensure essential services are paid for and not subject to referendum. Curb discretionary spending by prioritizing needs over wants through disciplined fiscal management. Encourage the use of sustainable resources to reduce operating expenses and increase the efficiency of the city’s energy infrastructure.

Nelson: Housing: By adding parts of the University Avenue corridor to our TIF district No. 5, we will be able to update the entrance to our beautiful city and provide much-needed housing, specifically town homes and condos. Police Department: Middleton has a shortage of police staff, even with the addition of two officers after our referendum was passed in the fall of ‘22. Sustainability: We have added a solar array (with MG&E) at the Middleton Morey Airport, added solar panels to nearly all city buildings and purchased electric vehicles. We need to continue to protect and enhance the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor, along with the rest of our public lands system.