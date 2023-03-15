Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Cornell Ellerby

Age: 37

Family: Wife

Job: IT instructor at Madison College and founder of Modest Cog Creations LLC

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: I’m currently sitting on the public safety committee

Education: I have two associate degrees from Madison College in applied sciences

John Wm. Schaffer

Age: 69

Family: Sarah (wife) and Allison and Simon (grown children)

Job: Retired (professor emeritus, UW-Madison, 33 years); School of Music director, UW-Madison (15 years); currently a school bus driver for the Madison School District (Badger Bus)

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: I currently serve as chair of Middleton Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission; member of Middleton Plan Commission and joint Westport/Middleton Plan Commission. I served on numerous ad hoc committees, including the Airport Strategic Plan, Middleton Strategic Plan, University Ave Corridor, etc.

Education: BM & MA from Wayne State University (Detroit), Ph.D. from Indiana University in Bloomington

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Ellerby: The experience I bring to this race is during my time in Wisconsin, I have lived here, I have lived in everything from small apartments to owning a home and eventually a condominium. I’m aware of what the most current living situations have been in the area.

Schaffer: My wife and I have lived in downtown Middleton for 35 years. We raised our family here. In making the commitment to restoring a dilapidated Victorian house (now a city landmark), we served as a catalyst for reviving our neighborhood. I have both the knowledge and desire to help sustain our quality of life and guide our city as we strive collectively to create and enact a vision for our future.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Ellerby: The most critical issue in this election is financial spending. What I would do to address this issue is to evaluate the money correctly being spent and prioritize which program would have the most impact on our community’s safety and well-being.

Schaffer: Public safety through community investment in city social services; transportation and mobility options; and adequate city police, fire and EMS staffing. Responsible and balanced growth that helps maintain our diverse and vibrant neighborhoods while acknowledging the need to grow. Enhancement of parks and open spaces for healthy community access.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Ellerby: My top three budget proposals would be community green spaces, improving commuter bike paths and improving traffic management to make intersections safer and discourage speeding in locations like Elmwood Street.

Schaffer: Supporting adequate and effective city staffing; maintaining and enhancing city services, such as our senior center, youth center, park lands and recreational facilities, and public safety resources; emphasize eco-friendly solutions to our growing climate concerns such as planting more trees and greater reliance on utilizing and developing renewable energy sources.