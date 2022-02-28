Candidate Q&A: Middleton City Council 6th District

Two candidates are vying for the 6th District seat on the Middleton City Council in the April 5 election. The terms are for two years.

Lisa Janairo

Age: 56

Address: 6701 Whittlesey Road

Family: Married with three children

Job: Retired program manager, Council of State Governments; director, Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Legislative Caucus

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Chair, Middleton Sustainability Committee since June 2020; member, Middleton Strategic Plan Advisory Committee since October; chair, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for the League of Women Voters of Dane County since August 2020; and volunteer, Middleton Outreach Ministry since 2018.

Education: Bachelor's degree in geology from Lawrence University and master's degree in environmental policy from the Harris School of Public Policy

Email or Website: lisajforalder.com

Susan West (I)

Age: 75

Address: 3542 John Muir Drive

Family: Two children and five grandchildren

Job: Emerita professor, UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine

Prior elected office: Middleton City Council member since 2008

Other public service: Commissioner, Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission, approximately 10 years

Education: Bachelor's degree in biology, University of South Carolina; master's degree in microbiology, Virginia Tech; Ph.D. in microbiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Email or Website: swest.dist6@gmail.com

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Janairo: Public policy was the focus of my career and graduate school training, so I’m well prepared for the role of city alder. In my 29 years at the Council of State Governments, I researched, analyzed and wrote policies. I also brought together people from widely varying viewpoints, political affiliations, etc., to collaborate. I learned that strong working relationships, mutual respect, trust, transparency and a genuine interest in people’s concerns are the keys to workable policy solutions.

West: I have served as alder for 14 years and served on numerous committees including Personnel, Finance and Public Works. I organized the Storm Water Maintenance Committee, which recommended the creation of our Storm Water Utility. I compiled the Middleton Recycling Guide. Our City Administrator is retiring. I will work with the new administrator to provide the historical perspective that is essential for a smooth transition. I am committed to protecting the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Janairo: The most important issue in any election is making sure we get the government we deserve. The best elected officials know that their job is to serve the people. They should respond promptly when residents contact them and should meet with people to discuss their ideas. If elected, I’ll be visible and accessible to district residents through monthly emails, social media and direct contact so I’ll be able to base my votes on what the people want. This will be a change for the district.

West: Adequate staffing, especially for our public safety departments, is essential. Because of recent population growth, additional police officers and other city staff are needed now. To meet these needs, the City Council recently voted to ask our citizens to approve the needed funds by referendum this fall. Additionally, a third ambulance and EMS staff will be needed in the future. I currently serve on the Emergency Medical Services Commission.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Janairo: Middleton needs a communications specialist to gather information from all departments and get it out to the people. This change would make our city government both more efficient and more transparent to residents. It would also put communications in the hands of a trained professional rather than expecting other staff to handle an important responsibility that is outside their area of expertise. The ideal candidate would be fluent in both English and Spanish.

West: Communication is key for a city to run well. I would advocate for hiring a director of communications to coordinate a clear and concise exchange of ideas, information and suggestions among citizens, elected officials and staff. The city also needs to design the proposed community campus in a manner that will promote interactions between citizens, city staff and the library, youth and senior centers. Maximizing the use of the campus by sharing resources will bring additional efficiencies.