Candidate Q&A: Middleton City Council 4th District

Two candidates are vying for the 4th District seat on the Middleton City Council in the April 5 election. The terms are for two years.

Emily Kuhn (I)

Age: 45

Address: 2425 Middleton Beach Road, Middleton

Family: Married with two children

Job: Project manager, Social Security

Prior elected office: City Council member since 2018

Other public service: Women's caucus chair, Democratic Party of Wisconsin, 2016-18; board member, State Interagency Council on Homelessness, 2012-17; board member, Monroe Street Arts, 2016-18; secretary, Italian Village Town Board, 2007-09.

Education: Bachelor's degree in international political economics and Spanish from Carthage College in Kenosha; master's degree in public policy with a specialization in economic development from the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Policy.

Email or Website: www.emilykuhn.com

Tom Yost

Age: 66

Address: 2823 Century Harbor Road, unit #3, Middleton

Family: Single, divorced

Job: Security officer, Allied Universal

Prior elected office: Secretary, treasurer and vice president, Century Harbor Condominium Association, multiple terms from 1993-2018

Other public service: Member, Middleton's Telecommunications Committee, 1999; member, Library Board of Trustees, 2018-2000; member, Public Safety Committee, 2000-present; and American Red Cross volunteer involved with blood donations and taking blood to hospitals in southern Wisconsin.

Education: Bachelor's degree in distributive education with a minor in business administration from UW-Stout.

Email or Website: vote.tom.yost@gmail.com

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Kuhn: Economic development expertise with a keen understanding of transportation corridors to support jobs and housing.

Yost: Since 1993, I have been a resident of District 4 and have been actively involved with my neighborhood and with city hall. I've been selected to serve on multiple committees by both our current and a previous mayor. I've also maintained active communications with our current and three previous District 4 alders. Additionally, I've talked with alders from other districts, which has helped to provided me some insights on where to focus my efforts — in a way that'll be more productive.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Kuhn: Roads: both fixing potholes and rebuilding roads, and pedestrian and bike safety. I took many actions in the last four years to fix potholes and support rebuilding roads in the district, including emails to the city on each pothole found and attending road reconstruction meetings. I have worked to increase pedestrian and bike safety, including pedestrian crossing signs and lights, voted for bike paths and worked with the County to increase signs on Allen and Century. I plan to continue this work.

Yost: Many of our alders and members of our Plan Commission were sympathetic to concerns that our neighborhood raised about rezoning for a new development. However, the current alder was overly accommodating to the developer's priorities at the expense of our current neighborhood. We need someone who is more attentive to "our" concerns. We need someone who'll prioritize safety, traffic and the character of our "existing" neighborhoods. I pledge to do that; by putting our neighborhoods first!

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Kuhn: Increased internal communications. A short summary (3-5 bullet points) by each department head weekly reported into a citywide report provided by the City Administrator to the Mayor and City Council, as well as the department heads for review. The internal communication will assist department heads to share awareness of an issue, as it may affect another department(s) and to City Council to understand the volume and complexity of work completed.

Yost: Maintaining and/or improving bus services to my district is important. Additionally, facilitating ride sharing well be helping to reduce traffic congestion and that'll help make our streets more pedestrian friendly. The current traffic congestion has created safety concerns that have resulted in neighborhoods that are no longer pedestrian friendly. I pledge to prioritize bus services and other pedestrian friendly initiatives.