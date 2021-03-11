Candidate Q&A: McFarland Village Board

Nelson: Growth and development are both welcome and inevitable. Analyzing the costs and benefits of development opportunities holistically, with a thoughtful consideration of long-term impacts allows us to influence development to be more sustainable. We should leverage the work of our resident-driven Ad-hoc Sustainability Committee and all community voices as we make development decisions.

St. Clair: The best way to do this is to have a solid plan. Municipalities that have sound comprehensive plans are able to maintain their character while continuing to grow. This is a topic we must bring to the forefront in McFarland so that we can set our village up for years to come. In addition, we must ensure that we have diverse voices in and throughout our village staff and committee structure to ensure we put the best possible plan in place.