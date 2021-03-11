Candidate Q&A: McFarland Village Board

Four candidates, including two incumbents (I) who did not provide responses, are vying for three seats on the McFarland village board in the April 6 election. The terms are for two years.
Carrie Nelson
Age: 49
Address: 5211 North Autumn Lane, McFarland
Family: Married with two children
Job: Director of scholarly communication, UW-Madison Libraries
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Vice chair, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity Subcommittee of the McFarland Village Board since 2021
Education: Master's degree in library and information science, University of Illinois; master's degree in American Civilization, University of Pennsylvania; bachelor's degree in American studies, Grinnell College
Email: carrieanne.nelson@gmail.com
Christopher St. Clair
Age: 36
Address: 5602 Holscher Road, McFarland
Family: Married with two children
Job: Bank manager, vice president; JP Morgan Chase Bank
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: McFarland personnel and finance committee, member, 2020; neighborhood association boards, 2015-2017, 2020
Education: Master's degree in business administration, University of Phoenix; Bachelor's degree in psychology, UW-Madison
Clair Utter (I)
No response
Stephanie Brassington (I)
No response
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
Nelson: I believe the contributions of one trustee can make the difference between a village that’s doing fine and a village that others look to as a model. I will approach this work with that level of commitment. I will represent everyone while paying attention to the needs of diverse residents. I have nothing negative to say about the others running.
St. Clair: Since becoming a McFarland resident in 2019 after living in the Liberty Place Development for 12 years, I have been actively involved in the community, helping to form the first neighborhood association in McFarland to establish better communication between residents and the village. As a trustee, I intend to provide a platform for residents to have a voice as the village looks towards Eastside expansion.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Nelson: With recent retirements of experienced leaders, the village is at a critical point in our history. We must ensure continuity while developing new leaders and listening to community voices. I would empower village staff to keep us on track and encourage more residents to contribute through organized outreach and by minimizing bureaucratic and social barriers to participation.
St. Clair: The village has a lot planned in the next few years: the safety building on County Hwy MN, developments east of Holscher Road, and the community center downtown. It is critically important that development continues in a thoughtful way and that residents are involved in meaningful ways as the projects take shape. The village Comprehensive Plan needs to be reviewed and updated.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
Nelson: Growth and development are both welcome and inevitable. Analyzing the costs and benefits of development opportunities holistically, with a thoughtful consideration of long-term impacts allows us to influence development to be more sustainable. We should leverage the work of our resident-driven Ad-hoc Sustainability Committee and all community voices as we make development decisions.
St. Clair: The best way to do this is to have a solid plan. Municipalities that have sound comprehensive plans are able to maintain their character while continuing to grow. This is a topic we must bring to the forefront in McFarland so that we can set our village up for years to come. In addition, we must ensure that we have diverse voices in and throughout our village staff and committee structure to ensure we put the best possible plan in place.
