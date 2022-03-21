Candidate Q&A: McFarland Village Board

The race for McFarland Village Board features four candidates including three incumbents (I) running for three seats. Candidates cited growth and the village's recent DEI audit as their top issues in McFarland. Incumbent Clair Bud Utter did not respond. The term is for two years.

Mike Flaherty (I)

Age: 66

Address: 5604 Chestnut Lane, McFarland

Family: Married with three adult children and one granddaughter

Job: Retired, former small business and senior lecturer at UW-Madison

Prior elected office: McFarland Village Board since 2020, former village trustee, 2010-12

Other public service: Library board; community volunteer

Education: Bachelor's degree in journalism, University of Minnesota

Email or Website: mflaherty@flahertypr.com

T.J. Jerke

Age: 31

Address: 5224 Bremer Road, McFarland

Family: Married

Job: Communications and policy adviser, Department of Workforce Development, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Current citizen member, McFarland Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Committee, six months; citizen member, McFarland Volunteer Committee, one year

Education: Bachelor's degree in contemporary media and journalism and political science, University of South Dakota

Email or Website: tjjerke@gmail.com

Clair Bud Utter

Age: 73

Address: 5220 Rustling Oaks Lane, McFarland

Family: No response

Job: Retired from Metro Transit

Prior elected office: McFarland Village Board since 2014

Other public service: No response

Education: Central High School in Madison

Email or Website: budutter@aol.com

Edward Wreh (I)

Age: 32

Address: 6139 Meadowstreet Trail, McFarland

Family: Married

Job: Digital health consultant, Nordic Global

Prior elected office: Appointed as McFarland Village Trustee in 2021

Other public service: Mentor, JustDane

Education: Master's degree in business administration, Fayetteville State University; bachelor's degree, St. Cloud State University

Email or Website: www.facebook.com/EdWrehForVillageBoard

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Flaherty: In my professional career, I've been involved as an observer, reporter and, later, as a participant in government affairs at all levels, local state and national. I've had a great opportunity to observe and educate myself on hundreds of issues ranging from land use planning and school referenda to tax policy, housing, environmental issues and health care.

Jerke: My education and experience in journalism, together with my career in advocacy, have afforded me many opportunities to interview hundreds of people on an array of topics. I quickly learned that every issue has at least two perspectives, if not more. I believe it is important to not only take time to listen and understand multiple perspectives, but to also seek out new and differing ideas if it may provide strategic value to a discussion or decision.

Utter: No response.

Wreh: Supporting my community has always been an organic passion, and I will represent the Village respectfully and proudly. In partnership with my fellow board members and the community, we will build a sustainable and safe community for those who live here now and for future generations. Despite being a new trustee, I am proud of what my colleagues and I have done around DEI, sustainability and affordable housing and intend to continue advocating for a community that represents all people.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Flaherty: Growth. McFarland has doubled in size since I moved here and is now larger than Monona. We've got a lot of work to do to ensure our village infrastructure and services are in place so that McFarland remains a place people want to live work and raise children. We're addressing it in many ways: A new public safety center; A proposed new community center/city center with an expanded library, and an expanding park system. It's very exciting. But there will be many challenges as we move forward.

Jerke: Infrastructure is commonly associated with roads, bridges, and buildings, which I believe should be paired with long-term planning and focused on using sustainable, renewable materials and self-sufficient energy sources. Infrastructure is also defined as the underlying foundation or basic framework of a system, which I believe to be the residents of a Village. As such, it is important for McFarland to invest in itself and its residents with diverse, equitable, and inclusive policies.

Utter: No response.

Wreh: McFarland has seen significant growth in recent years, and as a new board member, I am committed to the safety of ALL residents. Recently, the village brought in two reputable local leaders to conduct a DEI audit. The purpose of the audit is to help identify potential gaps by evaluating the village institutional practices and climate. We know that change is hard, and I believe I am equipped to drive some of the tough conversations around DEI, sustainability, and ethical policing.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Flaherty: Our village government is small and doesn't actually operate a lot of programs compared to a city like Madison. And it's well run. Still, we're doing what we can. Right mow, we're trying to streamline our committee system to relieve the burden of meetings for citizen volunteers on committees, staff and board members.

Jerke: Fostering more community engagement will result in a more efficient local government. By creating new online and in-person opportunities for village members and organizations to understand the processes and decisions of a village board, a resident will be more equipped to engage with village leaders, which can lead to improved, long-term community outcomes. More engagement also allows village leaders to leverage local experiences and expertise to create more efficient policies.

Utter: No response.

Wreh: To make the local government more efficient, leaders need to represent everyone in your community rather than a subset. For me, politics is not my identity, and I am okay with making tough decisions so long they are ethical, responsible, and do not infringe on the rights of anyone. My goal is to leave this world a little better than I met it and be a pillar of support for those often left without a voice. I recognize this is not a new concept but is sometimes forgotten in politics.