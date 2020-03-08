Candidate Q&A: McFarland Village Board

Rupert: I will bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the board. With the new subdivisions growing and thriving, the population turnover that McFarland is going through has brought forth a younger demographic of families that I believe I can connect with.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Charlesworth: There is barely any involvement of the community in our politics. I’d like to help bridge that gap by staying accountable and communicating with everyone on how to get more involved.

Clow: The most pressing issue in the village is that we have grown to the point that we need to undertake capital investments in things like a public safety building, community center space, and parks enhancements such as a pool, splash pad or pickleball courts.

Flaherty: Growth — and managing it to achieve long-term success. To me, that means enhancing McFarland as a place where people love to live, work and raise children. McFarland is now larger than Monona — and there’s a lot going on: a possible new village center, expanded library, new business and housing, and new recreational opportunities.