Candidate Q&A: McFarland Village Board

Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the McFarland Village Board in the April 7 election. The terms are for two years.
Alyssa Charlesworth
Age: 31
Address: 6014 Merrill St.
Family: Married with two children ages 3 and 5
Job: Pizza Hut delivery driver
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Current student at Madison College studying business management and human resources
Email: alchas8907@gmail.com
Carolyn Clow
Age: 46
Address: 6603 Schneider Place
Family: No response
Job: Purchasing agent, Dane County
Prior elected office: McFarland village trustee, 2017-2019
Other public service: Member, Citizen Advisory Committee, Madison Area Transportation Planning Board, since 2019; board member, Friends of Waubesa Wetlands, since 2020; chaplain, McFarland Auxiliary Post #534, since 2017; board member, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Wisconsin, since 2017
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Spanish, Carleton College; master’s degree in public affairs, UW-Madison
Michael Flaherty
Age: 64
Address: 5604 Chestnut Lane
Family: Married with three adult children and one granddaughter
Job: President, Flaherty & Associates (strategic communications); senior lecturer, UW-Madison Department of Life Sciences Communication
Prior elected office: Former village trustee, 2010-2012
Other public service: Original member of the Friends of the McFarland Library; volunteer at Christ the King Catholic Church; member of new Eco Justice Committee at the United Church of Christ
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, University of Minnesota; graduate credits in economics, Mankato State University
Email: mflaherty@flahertypr.com
Justin Rupert
Age: 35
Address: 5905 Linden Pkwy.
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Commercial sheet metal/HVAC for Harker Heating & Cooling
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Five-year sheet metal apprenticeship through Madison Area Technical College
Email: jrup311@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Charlesworth: I am hoping to represent and be a voice for the population of parents with young children and someone who is working through college.
Clow: I am running for village trustee to bring careful stewardship of the taxpayers’ dollars as we move to provide the new amenities that the village needs. I will also create mechanisms to include residents from all sectors of our community to serve on committees and provide input on important decisions.
Flaherty: Experience. I’m a former trustee whose professional career has been devoted to public policy, reporting on it as a former journalist, and as a business owner, helping build communication and leadership strategies for non-profits, government agencies, companies, schools and churches. This gives me a sense of the whole and how to work together to accomplish goals.
Rupert: I will bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the board. With the new subdivisions growing and thriving, the population turnover that McFarland is going through has brought forth a younger demographic of families that I believe I can connect with.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Charlesworth: There is barely any involvement of the community in our politics. I’d like to help bridge that gap by staying accountable and communicating with everyone on how to get more involved.
Clow: The most pressing issue in the village is that we have grown to the point that we need to undertake capital investments in things like a public safety building, community center space, and parks enhancements such as a pool, splash pad or pickleball courts.
Flaherty: Growth — and managing it to achieve long-term success. To me, that means enhancing McFarland as a place where people love to live, work and raise children. McFarland is now larger than Monona — and there’s a lot going on: a possible new village center, expanded library, new business and housing, and new recreational opportunities.
Rupert: One item of concern is the increasing number of car, porch and other thefts throughout the community. Establishing neighborhood watch committees that would work in unison with the McFarland PD would aid in preventing and/or reducing theft.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Charlesworth: There are many ways to accomplish this. All of which, I’m not entirely familiar with but willing to learn more about to better our community.
Clow: McFarland has a responsibility to gain a better understanding of what affordable housing is and how to bring these opportunities to the village. We need to partner with developers to leverage county, state and federal dollars for these projects so we can serve the needs of all residents.
Flaherty: The Village Board has done a nice job of prioritizing this issue. Can we do more? Of course. The key is working cooperatively with our developers for whom I have deep respect as they’re the ones doing the hard work to grow our village. We can succeed only if we do this together as partners.
Rupert: While it is my feeling that McFarland offers a variety of living accommodations for all levels of income, I do believe there are ways to help with affordability. Multi-family complexes with commercial space can provide modest living spaces along with new business opportunities. Something high-end condos cannot.