Candidate Q&A: McFarland School Board

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Fischer: Opening our schools safely for students, teachers and staff — and keeping them safely open — is key. To do this we should be guided by best educational practices, as well as science and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. For many students the social interaction with their peers is critical to their mental health, and for most students, in-class instruction is best.

Gletty-Syoen: I want to focus mainly on three issues: 1) improved handling of pandemic-related issues, including rebuilding the McFarland School District’s relationship with our teachers; 2) better use of technology both in and out of the classroom, especially for communications; and 3) bringing more diverse voices into the conversation in McFarland, including through outreach to our incredible young activists.