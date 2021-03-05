Candidate Q&A: McFarland School Board

Three candidates are vying for two open seats on the McFarland School Board in the April 6 election. The terms are for three years.
Bruce W. Fischer
Age: 69
Address: 5209 Falling Leaves Lane, McFarland
Family: Married with two adult children
Job: Retired McFarland High School teacher and coach
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member, McFarland Plan Commission since 2015; member, McFarland Food Pantry Board since 2018; member, McFarland Ad Hoc Sustainability Committee since 2020
Education: Bachelor’s degree in social studies education, concentration in political science, emphasis on politics and the environment, Syracuse University
Scott Gletty-Syoen
Age: 47
Address: 6118 Johnson St., McFarland
Family: Married with two children in the McFarland schools
Job: Information technology director, UW-Madison Department of Pediatrics
Prior elected office: Two years as a trustee on the McFarland Village Board
Other public service: Member of multiple McFarland committees, including Communications and Technology, the Community Development Authority, the Library Board and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources; active in McFarland Sparks 4-H and the McFarland Community Garden (which was founded by my wife)
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy from Illinois State University
Website: facebook.com/ScottForMcFarland
Kate Green
Age: 39
Address: 5942 Oak Hollow Drive, McFarland
Family: Married with three children who attend McFarland High School, Indian Mound Middle School and Waubesa Intermediate School
Job: Pediatric nurse practitioner, UnityPoint Health-Meriter
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in finance, UW-Milwaukee; master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in management, UW-Whitewater; bachelor’s degree in nursing, Marymount University; master’s degree in nursing with a focus in pediatrics, Maryville University
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
Fischer: I am the only candidate who has actually spent his adult career working directly with students in the classroom and in sports — 38 years as a social studies teacher and coach in McFarland. I know what a successful classroom and a smooth-running, harmonious, positive educational environment actually looks like. We have also lived in McFarland for 35 years.
Gletty-Syoen: The McFarland School Board voted to return to in-person schooling back in December, as COVID-19 case counts were approaching their height. Good people can and do disagree on this issue, but I’m running to be a voice for people who felt that the process the current board used was poorly defined and haphazard, and undermined faith in their decision-making ability.
Green: My background in pediatric medicine as well as having children in the district assist in understanding the needs of the community and student population. It’s important to understand how the school is currently working, while recognizing the needs of the staff and educators. My medical expertise can add a diverse perspective that may be different from that of current board members.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Fischer: Opening our schools safely for students, teachers and staff — and keeping them safely open — is key. To do this we should be guided by best educational practices, as well as science and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. For many students the social interaction with their peers is critical to their mental health, and for most students, in-class instruction is best.
Gletty-Syoen: I want to focus mainly on three issues: 1) improved handling of pandemic-related issues, including rebuilding the McFarland School District’s relationship with our teachers; 2) better use of technology both in and out of the classroom, especially for communications; and 3) bringing more diverse voices into the conversation in McFarland, including through outreach to our incredible young activists.
Green: The most pressing issue recently has been safety in schools as students and educators return. I would like continued discussions to ensure that teachers have needed personal protective equipment and supplies in the classroom. As someone in the health care field, I can continue to facilitate and assist with ideas to further improve the safety of both teachers and students as they return to the classroom next fall.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
Fischer: Improving the stability and economic well-being of financially challenged families. Expand Medicaid and rural internet access. Raise the minimum wage. Provide statewide, full-day 4-year-old kindergarten. Have the state actually fund two-thirds of K-12 costs, and reexamine per-pupil revenue limits and state aid in general. Help families take a more active role in their children’s education. Families, schools, communities all win.
Gletty-Syoen: Unfortunately, the state Legislature decided long ago that they know better than local governments how best to fund, operate and staff our schools, and it’s unlikely that they’ll restore the autonomy we deserve to decide what’s best for our kids and our community. However, the proposal by Gov. Tony Evers to partially repeal the 2011 Act 10 law is a great place to start.
Green: Many times, the signs of mental illness, abuse and at-risk behavior are recognized by teachers and staff. Unfortunately, the past year has placed additional strain on students and families, and therefore more strain on staff within the district. Public funding for school-based mental health programs and staff needs to be a priority in the next state budget.