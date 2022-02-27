Candidate Q&A: McFarland School Board

An accountant, stay-at-home mother and former board member are vying in the April 5 spring election for two open seats on the McFarland School Board. The terms are for three years.

Meghan Fessler

Age: 42

Address: 6409 Fox Run, McFarland

Family: Married with two school-age children

Job: Certified public accountant, executive assistant at Dan Chin Homes

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: McFarland Equity Project, Backbone Team Volunteer, 2021 to present; Dan Chin Homes Foundation Board Member, 2021 to present; Woodland Montessori Finance Committee Member, 2011 to 2019; volunteer, Waubesa Intermediate School, 2016 to 2018; Woodland Montessori Board Member, treasurer, 2013 to 2014; Community Development Committee Member, Twin Oaks Neighborhood Association, 2012 to 2014; volunteer, Glendale Elementary, 2013 to 2014; volunteer, CareNet and Elizabeth House, 2011; Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C), Inc., treasurer, 2007 to 2009; Mazomanie Free Library, treasurer, 2005.

Education: Bachelor of business administration, major accounting, UW-Madison, 2003

Email or website: facebook.com/Fessler4SchoolBoard

Tom Mooney

Age: 69

Address: 6205 Pheasant Run, McFarland

Family: Married with two adult children

Job: Retired from education; part-time at Cress Funeral & Cremation Services as an ambassador.

Prior elected office: Trustee on the McFarland Village Board (2 years); member on the McFarland School Board (3 years).

Other public service: Presently, Optimist Club of McFarland member (30 years); McFarland Lions Club member (5 years); Reliable & Drug Abuse Resources member (5 years).

Education: BS and MST degrees in communicative disorders, UW-Whitewater; MS in educational administration, UW-Madison

Email or website: tomgmooney@gmail.com

Samantha Zeilenga

Age: 36

Address: 3615 Rankin Road, McFarland

Family: Single with a 7-year-old son

Job: Stay-at-home mom and operate a small market garden

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: McFarland High School; Paralegal AAS, Madison Area Technical College

Email or website: facebook.com/Samantha-Zeilenga-for-McFarland-School-Board-101228972419766/

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Fessler: I have been an active and involved member of the McFarland community for over 15 years. I have two children in district schools and have served on several not-for-profit boards of directors over the last 20 years. I value equity, Learning-Centered Schools & Classrooms, empathy & integrity, and data-driven decision making. I will serve the McFarland School District to ensure all learners have equitable access to education and educators feel supported and valued in their careers.

Mooney: My experience supports my candidacy as a knowledgeable candidate for school board based on my 11 years as a speech/language pathologist in the Janesville Public Schools, serving 27 years as the Elementary School Principal in McFarland, 3 years as a member of McFarland School Board, and 2 years as a Trustee on the McFarland Village Board. Equally important is my passion and commitment to support student success for all learners and my vision on how to assist students achieve to their potential.

Zeilenga: I believe that I would bring a unique perspective to the school board. I am a transparent and trustworthy person that finds value in other peoples lived experiences. I believe the more communication the better. As a paralegal I have experience in getting things done in an efficient and clear manner. As the mother to a disabled child, I have experience in navigating systems that are inequitable and finding solutions to make them more equitable.

What is the most important issues in this election and how would you address it?

Fessler: I feel the most important issue in this election is with regards to the mental health of our students and educators. The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, and our education system and those in it is no exception. I will work to adjust and prioritize expectations so that there is time and space for emotional recovery and healing. Access to mental health services on school campuses is vital.

Mooney: The most important issue is to assure students once again can participate in the educational experiences, opportunities, and benefits students were engaged in prior to the disruption in their learning as a result of the pandemic. Addressing students mental health needs, social/emotional developmental gaps, and behavioral challenges, as a result of the pandemic, must be addressed so select students are better prepared to experience success as they continue in their educational career.

Zeilenga: Communication is the most important issue in this election. The past two years have been full of unknowns and worries. When people feel uninformed they are more likely to get frustrated and have a lack of trust. As a board member I would work with the administration to develop more transparency and clear communication that is easy to understand and accessible.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Fessler: I would request more funds for teacher recruitment and retention. I would also request resources so that arts and extra-curriculars are accessible to all who wish to participate without financial, physical or emotional barriers.

Mooney: Reverse Act 10 to address financial inequities that negatively impacted the financial status of K-12 public schools effecting students and staff. Increase state funding by 10% to K-12 public schools to support educational programs. Increase state funding by 10% to support teacher salaries. Fund additional personnel to lower class size, and to secure additional mental health and pupil services resources, and to fund the expansion of summer school opportunities for 4K-12.

Zeilenga: We need an increase in funds to properly compensate teachers and staff. One of the largest problems facing schools is a lack of staff, including substitutes. When people can make more money working at the gas station, it is hard to recruit. Our teachers have great passion and love for their jobs but their bills don’t care about passion. They need to be able to provide a good life for themselves or that passion will quickly fade.