Candidate Q&A: Marshall School Board

Herschleb: Equity for all learners. We need to make sure we are meeting the needs of every student and meet them where they are and how they need to learn. Also, mental health and wellness as we return to the schools after COVID-19.

Ramminger: COVID-19 has been life-altering. The transition to virtual learning was not successful for many families and our children paid the cost. We need to be better prepared. We need to invest in the resources and training to ensure all of our schools, our grades and our teachers are able to support the individualized needs of the families in Marshall.

Rodriguez: I think the most important issue as of now is how to continue to keep the teachers and kids safe with the ongoing pandemic. The way we can address this topic is to ensure that we are keeping up to date with the latest health news. Continue to send out reminders on how to be safe and listen to any concerns.

What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?