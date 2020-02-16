Candidate Q&A: Marshall School Board

Six candidates are vying for two seats on the Marshall School Board. The top four vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary advance to the April 7 election. The terms are for three years.
Staci Abrahamson
Age: 34
Address: 6104 Hwy. 73, Marshall
Family: Married with one son
Job: State employee
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Marshall Community Engagement Group
Education: Bachelor’s degree in writing, Lakeland College
Email or website: yurichan920@gmail.com
Eric Armstrong
Age: 46
Address: 209 Scenic Circle, Marshall
Family: Married with two sons in middle school
Job: Associate researcher in epigenetics and metabolomics, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, UW-Madison
Prior elected office: Academic staff assembly representative, UW-Madison (2015-present)
Other public service: Assistant scoutmaster, Scouts BSA Troop 76; vice president, Waterloo City Band
Education: Bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology, Gustavus Adolphus College; master’s degree in oncology, UW-Madison
Email or website: earmstro@yahoo.com
Eli Bauer
Age: 36
Address: 48 Canal Road, Waterloo
Family: Married with a son and a daughter
Job: Claims adjuster
Prior elected office: Marshall judge
Other public service: Football coach, school officer
Education: Associate degree in criminal justice
Email or website: No information provided
Christie Eilders
Age: 44
Address: 140 Howard St., Marshall
Family: Partner and four children, including one enrolled in the Marshall School District, and two who already passed through
Job: Claims manager
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member of the Marshall Parks and Rec Committee
Education: Associate degree in early education and child development, Madison College
Email or Website: dkkpac@live.com
Jill Misiewicz
Age: 51
Address: 534 Riverview Drive, Marshall
Family: Married with two children
Job: Business analyst
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: School site counsel, robotics team coach, Lions volunteer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in organizational management, Ashford University
Email or website: jill5000@yahoo.com
Justin Rodriguez
Age: 33
Address: 900 Sunnyview Lane, Marshall
Family: Fiance, two children
Job: Material handler at EVCO Plastics
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas at San Antonio
Email or Website: je.rodriguez4171@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Abrahamson: I have a huge interest in the future and success for Marshall Public Schools as my son will be a future attendee. I am someone who is willing to listen to issues and try to come up with collaborative solutions that work for all parties involved. I want to be involved and want voters to know that they can come to me with ideas, questions, or whatever they feel is a pressing issue.
Armstrong: As a researcher, I work with regulations, governance, and complex data, and I evaluate evidence critically. My sons have taken 4K through ninth-grade curricula in Marshall; the family is active in academics, arts, and sports. I am a product of small-town public education and I will advocate for it.
Bauer: I spent four years as the school officer and have been volunteering my time as a football coach at Marshall. More importantly, I have two children that will be entering into the Marshall school district so I have a vested interest in the school’s success.
Eilders: I have been volunteering with several organizations within the community and I have a unique understanding of where our community and our school district are at, both financially and possibilities.
Misiewicz: The workplace is changing faster than the education system, we need to ensure that our priorities align with helping our kids be good citizens, kind, and self-sufficient. I am a wife, parent of two, have a bachelor’s degree in organizational management, and will collaborate to make things better.
Rodriguez: I’m a passionate person who is dedicated in improving our education system so our children have a better future. In order for our children to succeed, they will need all the resources that can be provided from parents, teachers, and our community. I believe I can help make that true.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Abrahamson: I think one of the biggest issues is a disconnect between different groups within Marshall. I want Marshall to be a community that someone is proud to call home and wants to come back to start their own families. I think community outreach and engagement is something that needs continual growth and I want to be part of that process.
Armstrong: The district’s DPI on-track score of 82.1% reflects challenges in serving diverse student needs. Every student and family deserves clear expectations, feedback, and differentiated curricula as needed, whether struggling in some areas (e.g., with limited English proficiency; ADHD; other challenges), on-pace, or an advanced learner.
Bauer: Mental health is a top concern for our younger generation and we should continue to support and address this issue. I would support those working with our students and families to continue their hard work as well as educate the district community on current trends in mental health treatment.
Eilders: Within the community it is growth, but within the school district it is ensuring our student are prepared not only to take tests but also to take on the world. We need to provide more solid educational foundation and policies.
Misiewicz: I will work to find ways to bring more resources to our schools and more free time in the school day for teachers and students. Let’s make the school years so great they miss it when they move on and make connections to community that last beyond their school years.
Rodriguez: There aren’t many after-school programs for the younger kids. While there are day cares outside of school that families can utilize, there are only finite positions open. If elected I would propose that this issue be thoroughly looked into and how we can help rectify it.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Abrahamson: I think we need to take a close look at budget expenses and see what are we paying for and what is actual benefit to the students. Are there programs the district is paying for that are not being utilized to their maximum potential? If not, why? Are there other programs available that can provide the same service or better for a lower cost? All questions that should be asked on a continuous basis.
Armstrong: Education is not a zero-sum game. All can succeed: learn from other districts. Village growth is slow; strong schools encourage development. Staff are frugal and secure external funding; administrators must invest in retention and support. Implementation of standards-based grading must improve. Current initiatives in literacy are helping; refine them.
Bauer: By measuring successes based on individual goals and achievements rather than standardized testing. Not all students have the same socioeconomic background, which should be taken into consideration when measuring their achievements.
Eilders: The district needs to be creative, but one possibility would be through grants (e.g., the current district team did a great job with a grant which funded our food program over the summer months). There are several ways to be creative, just need to be open-minded, ask questions, and listen.
Misiewicz: Reality is that there will be disparities in student achievement if the measures are the same for every child. Each child has different strengths and their path to success will be unique to them. To my mind the focus should be on developing individual strengths giving them the skills they need to be good citizens, employable and successful adults.
Rodriguez: First we need to identify any and all gaps and thoroughly investigate why these are present. Then, look at our current resources to identify any trends contributing to the gaps. Once the gaps and resource trends are identified we can then provide solutions, one of which might be to reallocate resources.