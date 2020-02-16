Candidate Q&A: Marshall School Board

Bauer: I spent four years as the school officer and have been volunteering my time as a football coach at Marshall. More importantly, I have two children that will be entering into the Marshall school district so I have a vested interest in the school’s success.

Eilders: I have been volunteering with several organizations within the community and I have a unique understanding of where our community and our school district are at, both financially and possibilities.

Misiewicz: The workplace is changing faster than the education system, we need to ensure that our priorities align with helping our kids be good citizens, kind, and self-sufficient. I am a wife, parent of two, have a bachelor’s degree in organizational management, and will collaborate to make things better.

Rodriguez: I’m a passionate person who is dedicated in improving our education system so our children have a better future. In order for our children to succeed, they will need all the resources that can be provided from parents, teachers, and our community. I believe I can help make that true.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?