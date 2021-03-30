Candidate Q&A: Maple Bluff Village Board

Wittenwyler: In all of my work, I strive for accessibility and responsiveness. I enjoy providing excellent service, problem-solving and bringing order to chaos. As a village trustee, I would look forward to and welcome regular communication with other village residents. By listening and gathering input, the village board can best address the matters before it.

Brown: Everyone living in Maple Bluff knows it’s an engaged, beautiful and safe community. Providing the resources, whether personnel, equipment, supplies or training, to maintain and improve our high-quality services and security is the most important issue. You address this by listening to the needs of your community members, maintaining positive relationships with other public officials, informed decision-making and fiscal responsibility.

Reyerson: First and foremost, in these uncertain times we need to preserve the health and safety of our village residents and staff. We should continue to maintain sensible guidelines around community gatherings as well as preserve our police department's "always ready" attitude for any unexpected public events. As we emerge from the uncertainty of the pandemic, I'd like to build up participation in community events and enhance our recreational offerings even further. I would also like to ensure that we retain village police, fire and public works departments at their current levels. In order to do that, we need to keep an open dialogue with residents, give feedback to staff, and take suggestions to these departments to make sure that the staff have what they need to give villagers the high level of service we've been accustomed to.